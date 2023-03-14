UNVEIL THE SECRETS BEHIND JOHN F. KENNEDY’S ASSASINATION
Join Bruce H. Bell as he uncovers his father's secrets through a memoir titled My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy: A MemoirETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of America's biggest tragedies was the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963 while riding in a convertible with the top down through Dallas, Texas. Sparking controversies regarding the motives behind his assassination and the culprits behind it surfaces; controversy that is still discussed in contemporary media, providing skeptics, and believers with conflicting facts because no one can completely determine what caused it.
In the book My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy: A Memoir: Revised Edition by Bruce H. Bell explains how he felt the weight of everything, the burden of expectations and responsibilities, the pressure to justify the deed that was being done, and having to live with this secret where everyone in the world was searching for answers while pretending to be a regular little child. Bell navigated through the information and circumstances to determine the motives and causes behind the event that transpired in 1963. In his extensive biography, Bell, the son of one of the hitmen, gives a detailed account of the events leading up to the horrific crime, the political and social context of the time, the political figure's goals, the murder's preparation, and the aftermath.
This book is wonderfully written, giving readers a new perspective into the events that transcribed in 1963 during the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the notions behind it.
As mentioned by Lily Amanda of the Hollywood Book Review “It is exhaustively written and answers readers’ questions right before they form in their minds. It is remarkably written and will leave you going back to some of the pages to dig up the nuances you may have missed during the first reading.”
Join Bruce H. Bell as he talks about the assassination of John F. Kennedy in My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy: A Memoir: Revised Edition, available on display at the Ottawa International Crafts and Book Expo 2023 in Downtown Ottawa, Canada on the 3rd to 5th of March, 2023.
