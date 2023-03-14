Ultrasonic Nebulizers Market Revenue to Cross USD 325.6 Mn by 2031 Due to Rise in Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases, Says TMR

The global ultrasonic nebulizers market growth is driven by increase in the geriatric population in North America presents sizable business opportunities for manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report by Transparency Market Research, the global ultrasonic nebulizers market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Cases of various respiratory diseases, such as COPD, cystic fibrosis, and asthma, have increased across the globe in the last few years. According to statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 235 million individuals were suffering from asthma globally, while a projected 384 million population was living with COPD in 2021. Furthermore, cases of cystic fibrosis are on the rise, with about 70,000 incidents reported worldwide in 2021. These factors are expected to drive the demand for ultrasonic nebulizers in the next few years.

Global Ultrasonic Nebulizers Market: Key Findings

Asthma refers to a severe respiratory disorder that has impacted lives of millions of individuals globally. Rise in number of asthma patients has fueled the demand for effectual treatment solutions, such as ultrasonic nebulizers. These devices are gaining popularity among asthma patients owing to their ability to efficiently breaking down medication into small particles, making them easy to inhale. As per the TMR market trends analysis, the asthma application segment is anticipated to hold a larger share of the global industry during the forecast period.

Medications of several respiratory disorders such as asthma, COPD, and other conditions are widely offered in nebulized forms so that patients can easily take their medication outside of critical care settings, such as hospitals and clinics. Leading manufacturers are increasingly focusing on incorporation of technological advancements in their products in order to make them more patient-friendly as well as portable, thereby supporting the market development.

Geriatric people are at higher risk of different health conditions, including respiratory disorders. As per the United Nations, the global population with age 60 and above is anticipated to rise to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, from 962 million in 2017. Thus, rise in elderly populace across the globe is estimated to boost the demand for ultrasonic inhaler nebulizers in the upcoming years.

Usage of large-volume ultrasonic nebulizers has risen in hospitals and clinics in the last few years. These devices are increasingly being utilized in the treatment of respiratory diseases owing to their ability to create high output of medication in minimum time. As per the TMR research report, the large-volume ultrasonic nebulizer size segment accounted for substantial share of the global industry in 2021. The segment is likely to expand at significant pace during the forecast period owing to increase in number of cases of asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD.

Adoption of home healthcare has risen in the last few years, as awareness about its advantages has increased among the global population. Moreover, several insurance companies are providing coverage for different respiratory disorders. These factors are likely to help in market development in the next few years.

Global Ultrasonic Nebulizers Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in prevalence of COPD and asthma across the globe presents significant business opportunities for manufacturers of ultrasonic nebulizers

Rise in cases of respiratory disorders in geriatric populace is expected to propel market growth in the next few years

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for 40.0% share of the global market in 2021. It is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to rise in cases of respiratory disorders, such as asthma and COPD.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period owing to rise in population and increase in cases of respiratory diseases

Ultrasonic Nebulizers Market: Competition Landscape

Players are investing heavily in R&D activities in order to develop next-generation devices

They are adopting strategies, such as product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, to increase their market share

Global Ultrasonic Nebulizers Market Segmentation

Size

Small-volume Ultrasonic Nebulizer

Large-volume Ultrasonic Nebulizer

Application

COPD

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

