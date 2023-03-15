Gear Up for Spring Camping with the BLUETTI Spring Sale
As spring arrives, so do the discounts on portable solar generators at the BLUETTI Spring Sale 2023, taking place from March 12th to 29thUNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As spring arrives, so do the discounts on portable solar generators at the BLUETTI Spring Sale 2023, taking place from March 12th to 29th. Embrace the season and gear up with essentials for spring camping, hiking, picnicking, and beyond.
Advanced Portable Power - EB70
EB70 Starts at £649 (Was £799, Save £150)
EB70+PV200 Starts at £1,118 (Was £1,338, Save £220)
Ideal for camping, traveling, overlanding, and other outdoor pursuits, these powerful portable units are indispensable.
The EB70 features an upgraded output of 800W continuous and 1400W surge, as well as an enhanced capacity of 716Wh. With its versatile DC or AC outputs, it can power up to 12 devices simultaneously. A single charge keeps a 75W television and a 90W mini-fridge running for over 8 or 6.8 hours. When power is low, fast solar and in-car charging options quickly restore it, ensuring continuous power on the move.
Starter Portable Power - EB3A
EB3A Starts at £269 (Was £369, Save £110)
EB3A+PV68 Starts at £428 (Was £548, Save £130)
Weighing approximately 10lbs, the BLUETTI EB3A is a compact and portable option for camping and brief getaways. It offers up to 600W and a 1200W surge wattage, sufficient for powering various devices like laptops, phones, mini-fridges, cameras, and slow-cookers. It stores 268W in its LiFePO4 (LFP) battery, delivering 2500 cycles before reaching 80% capacity.
This compact power box eliminates the need for outdoor adventurers to search for power outlets in remote locations.
EB3A can power a 10W light for 22 hours, a 60W car fridge for 4 hours, and an 80W TV for 3 hours non-stop. On a full charge, it powers a 60Wh laptop for 4 hours. When connected to solar panels for maximum 200W charging, the EB3A supports extended stays outdoors. The BLUETTI App also allows for real-time monitoring and control from any location for efficient management.
Top-pick All-in-one Power - AC200P
AC200P Starts at £1,599 (Was £799, Save £200)
AC200P+B230 Starts at £2,898 (Was £3,398, Save £500)
The AC200P, featuring a 2000W inverter and 2000Wh LiFePO4 battery, is a compact and portable solution for outdoor activities and emergency backup power. When connected to the B230 or B300, its capacity can be expanded to 4048Wh and 5072Wh, respectively. With 17 versatile outlets, any device can be charged promptly.
Solar Panels - PV120, PV200, PV350, PV420
PV120 Starts at £299 (Was £349, Save £50)
PV200 Starts at £469 (Was £539, Save £70)
PV350 Starts at £849 (Was £949, Save £100)
PV420 Starts at £899 (Was £1,049, Save £150)
All BLUETTI panels employ monocrystalline cells with up to 23.4% efficiency. Protected with ETFE material and fitted with an IP65 junction box, these panels are designed to withstand scratches and water damage. Their fold-and-go design makes storage and transportation effortless. The PV350 and PV420 models are the latest innovations, producing 350W and 420W of power from sunlight, respectively, for considerably faster charging. In the wilderness, solar panels are essential, supplying infinite clean energy whenever needed.
About BLUETTI
With more than 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI is dedicated to a sustainable future by providing green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, ensuring a remarkable eco-friendly experience for all and the environment. BLUETTI has a presence in over 70 countries and is trusted by millions of customers around the world. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://bluettipower.co.uk/.
