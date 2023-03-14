Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,288 in the last 365 days.

Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Boeing Aircraft

The United States welcomes today’s announcement that Saudi Arabia will purchase up to 121 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft equipped with General Electric’s most advanced GEnex engines to anchor the newly-formed Riyadh Air and expand the Saudia Airlines fleet.

These deals, valued at nearly $37 billion, follow years of discussions, including engagement by U.S. officials.  Together with Boeing’s historic Air India announcement last month, these deals will support over one million American jobs in the aerospace supply chain across 44 states.  This is a clear win for American workers and enhances America’s global leadership in manufacturing.

Acquiring these technologically sophisticated aircraft and engines will enable Riyadh Air and Saudia Airlines to provide service for passengers to over 100 destinations in the United States and around the globe.

We will continue to work with Saudi Arabia and all of our partners in the Middle East to support a more prosperous, secure, and integrated region, which ultimately benefits the American people.

You just read:

Saudi Arabia’s Purchase of Boeing Aircraft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more