Carper Applauds EPA Safe Drinking Water Standard for PFAS Pollution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) first-ever proposed national standard for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

“For years, the presence of toxic forever chemicals in our drinking water has threatened the health and well-being of far too many communities across our nation,” said Carper. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, EPA is taking a significant step forward in addressing PFAS contamination with today’s announcement. I’m beyond proud of Administrator Regan and the leadership at EPA for proposing a science-based, national drinking water standard that prioritizes public health. Additionally, I look forward to working with the Biden administration on moving this standard through the regulatory process without delay.”

BACKGROUND

Today, EPA proposed the first-ever national standard to address PFAS contamination in our nation’s drinking water. EPA’s proposal would require public water systems to monitor for six PFAS chemicals, notify the public if the levels of these PFAS exceed the proposed regulatory standards, and take action to reduce the level of PFAS in the water supply. EPA anticipates that if fully implemented, the rule would prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious PFAS-attributable illnesses.

This proposal is part of EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap, a comprehensive strategy that outlines concrete actions through 2024, including steps to control PFAS at its sources, hold polluters accountable, ensure science-based decision making and address the impacts of contamination on disadvantaged communities.

