Get Ready for Spring Camping at BLUETTI Spring Sale

Spring has sprung and so have the offers on portable solar generators at the BLUETTI Spring Sale 2023, which will last from 12 Mar. to 29 Mar. Spring is the time to get out and enjoy the outdoors. There's no better time to stock up on the must-haves for spring camping, hiking, picnicking and more.
Advanced Portable Power -EB70
EB70 Starts at 699€ (Was 799€, Save 100€)
This portable powerhouses is ideal for camping, traveling, overlanding and other outdoor adventures. The EB70 is updated in output, 800W continuous and1400W surge, and larger capacity of 716Wh. It can power up to 12 devices simultaneously with its versatile DC or AC outputs. A single charge will run a 75W television and a 90W mini fridge for over 8 or 6.8 hours. Even if it runs out of power, fast solar and in-car charging can quickly replenish it. There will always be plenty of power on the go.
Off-grid Living Backup -AC300&B300
AC300+B300 Starts at 3.448€ (Was 3.998€, Save 550€)
Featuring a 3000W inverter with 16 outputs, the AC300 is modular in design. Connect four 3.072Wh B300 expansion batteries for a whopping 12.288Wh capacity. Whether it's building a vanlife power system or providing enough power for glamping, DIY, gardening and more, the AC300+B300 combo will exceed expectations.
Lack of power means spoiled food in fridges and piles of smelly laundry. Fortunately, this is not the case with the AC300&B300, which can run a 700W refrigerator for 3,7 hours and a 500W washing machine for 5,2 hours. There will be enough power for basic needs when RVing.
All-rounder Mobile Power -AC200MAX
AC200MAX Starts at 1.899€ (Was 2399€, Save 500€)
AC200MAX+B230 Starts at 3.298€ (Was 3.998€, Save 700€)
Following on from the popular AC200P, the AC200Max takes the technology to the next level, offering the option to expand with additional battery modules, such as two B230s at 6.144Wh and two B300s at 8.192Wh. Standalone, it has 2.048Wh in its belly and can deliver 2.200W to multiple devices via its 14 outlets and two top-mounted wireless charging pads. It's a versatile and budget-friendly power backup for indoors and out.
Solar Panels -PV120, PV200, PV350, PV420
PV120 Starts at 319€ (Was €369, Save 50€)
PV350 Starts at 859€ (Was €899, Save 40€)
All BLUETTI panels use monocrystalline cells with up to 23.4% efficiency. Covered with ETFE material and equipped with an IP65 junction box, they are designed to withstand all scratches and splashes. They are also easy to store and transport thanks to their fold-and-go design. Especially, the PV350 and PV420 are the latest innovations that can produce 350W and 420W power respectively from sunlight, speeding up charging greatly. In nature, solar panels are a must-have, providing endless clean energy for use whenever it is needed.
About BLUETTI
With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.eu/ .
