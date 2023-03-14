Results from 2023 state archery tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa - The 2023 Iowa Archery in the Schools Program season culminated with the state tournament March 4-5 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, where nearly 1,800 archers competed for scholarships and awards in bullseye targets and 780 archers competed for scholarships and awards 3D targets.

State tournament results

Nationals Competition

Male and female archers that placed in the top 10 within their division as individuals, receive a guaranteed spot to participate in one of the national tournaments. Information on nationals qualification can be found at NASPschools.org.

Senior Scholarships

Haney Family Foundation Senior Scholarship (Essay Based)

$1,000 - Emmet Long (East Union High School)

$1,000 - Lauren Miller (Independence High School)

$1,000 - Peyton Peck (Mid-Prairie High School)

Chuck "Coach" Hallier Memorial Senior Scholarship (Essay Based)

$1,000 - Samantha Hledik (Central Dewitt High School)

$1,000 -Evan Robertson (Springville High School)

3D State Tournament Top Performers

Female Elementary Champion: Kenli Pommrehn (West Fork Elementary) 274

Female Middle School Champion: Hailey Ries (West Fork Middle School) 286

Female High School Champion: Eastyn Petersen (West Fork High School) 291

Male Elementary Champion: Connor Bradley (South Tama Elementary) 268

Male Middle School Champion: Wyatt Swartz (Chariton Middle School) 283

Male High School Champion: Trenton Abel (Alburnett High School) 292

Bullseye State Tournament Top Performers

Female Elementary Champion: Sophia Mormann (Anamosa Elementary) 275

Female Middle School Champion: Remingtyn Petersen (West Fork Middle School) 293

Female High School Champion: Brooklyn Kelchen (East Buchanan High School) 293

Male Elementary Champion: Jackson Gunsolley (Diagonal Elementary) 276

Male Middle School Champion: Evan Burns (Alburnett Middle School) 290

Male High School Champion: Wyatt Fickbohm (Woodbury Central High School) 294

High All-Around (3D/Bullseye Combined State Tournament Scores)

Lauren Miller, Independence High School, was the female high all-around champion.

Trenton Abel, Alburnett High School, was the male high all-around champion.

Both archers received a $1,250 scholarship.

3D All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined with State Tournament Score)

Girls All-State

Lauren Miller, Independence Schools

Eastyn Petersen – West Fork Schools

Remingtyn Petersen – West Fork Schools

Shayla McDaniel – Prairie Schools

Erin Helmich – Spencer Schools

Sydney Nelson – Prairie Schools

Boys All-State

Trenton Abel- Alburnett Schools

Timm Chandonia – South Tama County Schools

Carson Bright – Anamosa Schools

Oliver Hansen – Spencer Schools

Grant Petty – Atlantic Schools

Cade Elsenbast – Spencer Schools

Bullseye All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined with State Tournament Score)

Girls All-State

Lauren Miller, Independence Schools

Skye Murillo – Prairie Schools

Prseley Thatcher – North Linn Schools

Eastyn Petersen – West Fork Schools

Remingtyn Petersen – West Fork Schools

Blair Baych – Jesup Schools

Boys All-State

Timm Chandonia – South Tama County Schools

Lucas Hledik- Central Dewitt Schools

Evan Burns – Alburnett Schools

Aiden Willier – West Fork Schools

Trenton Abel- Alburnett Schools

Cade Elsenbast – Spencer Schools

Complete Tournament Results

Bullseye: NASP Tournaments

3D: NASP Tournaments

State Archery Tournament Participation

1,800 Bullseye archers representing 125 schools.

780 3D archers representing 91 schools.

The state tournament was sponsored by the Iowa Bowhunters Association, Ducks Unlimited, Whitetails Unlimited, Safari Club International, Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.