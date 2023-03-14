Governor Phil Scott Announces First Approved Community Recovery and Revitalization Program Project Applications

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott and Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) today announced the first round of approved grant applications for projects that spur economic recovery through the Community Recovery and Revitalization Program (CRRP). The program, being administered by the Department of Economic Development (DED), aims to strengthen communities across the state by reversing the harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through assistance with capital investments that will help businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities to recover, retain existing jobs, and grow the economy.

Thirty-one projects have been approved by an inter-agency committee, resulting in a proposed award amount of $10,328,196 which is expected to support $153,515,054 in total project costs. The 31 projects are expected to support 354 existing jobs and enable the creation of 205 new jobs, 79 new affordable housing units, and 196 new childcare slots for low- to moderate-income families. The awards are spread across 12 counties, with priority given to four BIPOC-supporting projects and 16 projects in towns with stagnant or declining grand lists.

“My administration remains focused on our continued economic recovery and increasing economic equity in all regions of the state,” said Governor Scott. “These grants will help businesses and organizations critical to their communities continue to recover and grow, increasing critical support like housing, childcare, and wastewater to more Vermonters. These projects represent ARPA dollars at work and are making long-term investments in our state’s future. We must continue to look toward smart investments that will have a lasting impact through the CRRP program and other economic development tools I am advocating for in FY24 budget.”

“This first wave of approved applications represents projects that will provide assistance to households, help businesses in impacted industries to recover, and strengthen communities throughout the state,” said Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein. “We look forward to announcing additional approved projects in the coming weeks and will continue to review applications until the funding is depleted.”

For the full list of approved applications, visit the ACCD website. A sample of approved applications include:

Neck of the Woods, Inc. (Waitsfield) Expand childcare and early education center. Total project cost: $2,500,000 CRRP Grant Support: $468,400



Ledgenear Farm (Glover) Diversification of a dairy farm through investments in maple, beef, flower production, and agritourism activities including a self-pick apple orchard and farm-stays. Total project cost: $1,007,800 CRRP grant support: $201,450



Town Hall Theater, Inc. (Middlebury) Transforming the community theater into a regional performing arts center through construction of a new 3-story wing. Total project cost: $6,500,000 CRRP grant support: $500,000



Town of Manchester Main Street sewer and water extension and installation of Pressure Reducing Valve (PRV) to service a mobile home park, single family homes, and commercial properties. Total project cost: $3,018,880 CRRP grant support: $603,776



“We are thrilled to receive this critical funding from the State of Vermont and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development,” said JB Weir, the Chair of the Board of Neck of the Woods Childcare and Early Education Center. “This will help us to continue renovations to our 10,000 square foot building, allowing us to achieve our goal of providing early education and childcare for up to 125 children.”

“Ledgenear Farm has been part of Glover for almost two hundred years and this grant will allow us to continue that legacy into the next century,” said owner Nella Cargioli Coe. “The funding will help us to modernize and diversify the farm, preserve working lands, bring agrotourism, create jobs, and provide land-based products to our community. It's an incredible opportunity for our farm and the State of Vermont's support is directly impacting the success of this beautiful place.”

The $40 million program, first proposed by the Scott Administration and passed by the Legislature in 2022 through Acts 183 and 185, is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). As of February 1, 2023, DED received 83 complete applications (31 approved) requesting more than $36 million in capital investment funding to assist with project costs totaling more than $408 million.

DED received seven applications for projects owned, managed, or serving BIPOC individuals, 40 applications from projects in towns with stagnant or declining grand lists, and five applications from municipalities for water or wastewater projects. Applications not approved in this round remain under review for use of the remaining $30 million and will be announced in the coming weeks as they are approved. Applications will continue to be accepted until all funds are allocated.

For a full breakdown of applications and awards by type, refer to the CRRP legislative report.

Find the application and program details on the Community Recovery and Revitalization Program webpage.

