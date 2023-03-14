Public Notice: Submit Comments by March 20 for Stinger® Use on Cranberries​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 14, 2023

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting comments through March 20, 2023 for a proposed special pesticide registration to control weeds in cranberry marshes. The special registration proposed by DATCP is for Stinger®, which is manufactured by Corteva Agriscience and contains the active ingredient clopyralid.

Stinger® is registered for use on other crops, tree plantations, pastures, fallow cropland and some non-crop areas. The registration would allow for use on cranberries to help growers control broadleaf weeds including wild bean, pitchfork (beggars tick), ragweed, asters, clovers, dandelion, narrow-leaved goldenrod, Joe-pye weed, and thistles. These weeds compete with cranberry plants for light, water, and nutrients, and can reduce yields and berry size. Stinger® would be one of a few herbicides that can be used to control broadleaf weeds after cranberry buds have emerged.

This is the fourth special registration for Stinger® for use on cranberries. The proposed registration expiration is December 31, 2027. No adverse effects of the prior registration were received by DATCP.

The preliminary environmental assessment indicates that the proposed registration will not require a full environmental assessment. Comments received on or before 4:30 p.m. on March 20, 2023 will become part of the preliminary environmental assessment record. Copies of the assessment can be requested and comments may be submitted via mail to Alyssa Foss, DATCP, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI, 53708 or by email to alyssa.foss@wisconsin.gov.

The special registration process allows states to register additional uses of pesticide products other than those listed on their labels without prior federal approval. It helps growers address local pest problems that cannot be adequately controlled by any available federally registered product. These problems include insect outbreaks, fungal diseases, and grasses and weeds that outcompete crops. For more information visit DATCP's website.

