2023 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards Winners Announced at Annual Mobile Satellite Users Association Luncheon

Awards program highlights innovations in satellite mobile connectivity along with a keynote address from European Space Agency's Antonio Franchi who presented, "Next Decade Mobile Connectivity – Where Satellite and Cellular Converge."

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA), a global not-for-profit organization focused on amplifying the voice of satellite mobile services users and innovators, today honored innovations from some of the industry's leading solutions providers. European Space Agency Head of the 5G and 6G Strategic Program, Antonio Franchi, presented "Next Decade Mobile Connectivity – Where Satellite and Cellular Converge", during annual awards luncheon. Pacôme Révillon, Chief Executive Officer for Euroconsult, announced the award-winning innovations.

"We are on the cusp of exciting advancements within the satellite mobile industry that will extend the reach and capabilities offered to users around the globe as well as extending into space. I am gratified by the phenomenal initiatives that were submitted for consideration this year. It was a privilege to celebrate with all the finalists and the ultimate winners that were recognized in 2023. The highlighted innovations are making connectivity more secure, reliable, and available for a wide range of users and we are proud to continue this tradition of recognizing the best in the industry," says Lisa Dreher, President, MSUA.

"We also celebrated with new awards underscoring the contributions our MSUA Board and leadership team makes year-after-year. It was with great pleasure that I announced President's Awards recognizing Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch for her longtime contribution to the MSUA that spans over a decade. I also had the opportunity to honor our Secretary, Frank August, for his steadfast dedication to the smooth operation of our organization for more than 19 years. Their loyalty has helped the MSUA continue to grow and influence the satellite mobile industry for over 30 years now," continues Dreher.

MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards 2023:

Company to Watch – Astrocast: Astrocast launched a commercially available cost-effective, bidirectional satellite IoT (SatIoT) solution, to connect IoT devices globally when outside of cell-based terrestrial networks. Accessibility to Astrocast's SatIoT solutions, service, and modules can transform the business model for global IoT.

Chairman's Award for Outstanding Innovation – Mission Microwave: Mission Microwave's compact Ku and Ka-band BUCs support both government and commercial SATCOM standards with reduced size, weight, and power to enable mobile terminals.

Aerospace Mobile Innovation – Intelsat: Intelsat FlexExec is a multi-layered, high-throughput network designed to serve the business aviation sector. The Satcom Direct (SD) Plane Simple® Ku-band tail-mount terminal, powered by FlexExec, is a compact terminal system designed to meet the sector's specific needs.

Land Mobile Innovation – Yahsat: At the push of a button, Yahsat Push-To-Talk (PTT) helps users manage comms seamlessly and cost-effectively by connecting mobile workforces and extending the range of voice comms beyond line-of-sight (BLOS), boosting privacy, productivity, and interoperability.

Maritime Mobile Innovation – Speedcast: The Speedcast TrueBeam solution takes an algorithm-based approach to optimizing the Speedcast global network, giving remote sites, especially vessels and maritime and offshore operations anywhere in the world, the ability to seamlessly maintain communications, even while moving in and out of a satellite beam's coverage area.

Government Mobile Innovation – Inmarsat: Built for land users with "grab and go" applications, the Inmarsat GX LITE user terminal provides highly reliable broadband connectivity for tactical military and non-military users worldwide. The lightweight and compact terminal increases end user mobility while providing global access, secure operations, all at a very low cost.

Environment, Social, Governance Impact Innovation – Globalsat Group: Globalsat's Green Energy Monitoring solution monitors off-the-grid remote stations located in rural areas, where accessing operational data is an immense challenge and costly. Now the customer can obtain data and equipment status from HQ. The initial deployment involves ~23K devices connected to the Globalstar satellite network through Globalsat custom hardware which optimizes network and energy use.

Outstanding Leadership in Use of a Mobile Solution – Kymeta: The Kymeta Osprey u8 hybrid satellite and cellular terminal is a proven resource designed for mission-critical government and military operations. It provides a complete customized, rugged connectivity platform for the military that improves communications-on-the-move, networks-on-the-move, and communications-on-the-pause capabilities.

Top Mobile Marketing Campaign – ST Engineering iDirect: ST Engineering iDirect designed its Advanced Mobility Campaign to set itself apart from common marketing approaches. The goal of the campaign was to educate leaders in land mobile, maritime and aero markets by letting our customers do the talking.

Startup Mobile Innovation – Square Peg: The RLS-2100 from Square Peg is a wideband (1.2 GHz) hardware-in-the-loop radio link simulator that allows any satellite scenario to be recreated at RF in the lab. It is the first of its kind to provide a fully integrated, single box solution, for simulation of the most demanding test conditions.

New Space Mobile Innovation – Integrasys: VeriFiling from Integrasys is a web-based and multi-user tool that streamlines the filing process and automates the EPFD compliance evaluation under ITU-R S.1503-3 standards. This automates the compliance of an instant pass or fail result, and Satellite Operators can test their EPFD (up, down, inter) calculations and adapt them to ITU standards.

Mobile User Experience Innovation – Ovzon: The Ovzon T6 satellite terminal is a lightweight, rugged, laptop-sized broadband terminal that can be deployed, aligned, and connected within less than one minute and provide access to Ovzon's high throughput satellite services. The T6 can reliably transmit and receive high data rates in a form factor and ease of use equivalent to BGAN terminals.

Connected Mobile Platform Innovation – Iridium: Through a groundbreaking partnership with Qualcomm, the next generation of the Snapdragon Mobile Platform will enable satellite connectivity via Iridium's truly global network. The Snapdragon, a processor commonly found embedded in many Android smartphones, will use Iridium's network to bring a truly global connection to the premium Android smartphone market for the first time in history.

The distinguished judges panel reviewed nominations from around the globe to ultimately name the top submission for each award category. The 2023 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards Judges Panel included:

Natalia Larrea Brito , US Director, Euroconsult

, US Director, Euroconsult Antonio Franchi , Head of 5G and 6G Strategic Programme, European Space Agency (ESA)

, Head of 5G and 6G Strategic Programme, European Space Agency (ESA) Brad Grady , COO & Research Director Americas, Northern Sky Research (NSR), an Analysys Mason Company

, COO & Research Director Americas, Northern Sky Research (NSR), an Analysys Mason Company Elias Naffah , Communications Services Program (CSP) Formulation Manager, NASA Glenn Research Center

, Communications Services Program (CSP) Formulation Manager, NASA Glenn Research Center Chris Quilty , Founder, Quilty Analytics

Sponsors for the annual awards program included Premier Title Sponsor, Ovzon; Velocity Sponsor, Pathfinder Digital; Table Sponsors Iridium, Intelsat, Kymeta, and Solstar Space; and additional support from Inmarsat, Integrasys, ST Engineering iDirect, and Yahsat.

A replay of MSUA's 2023 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards can we viewed on LinkedIn or YouTube. MSUA is currently offering special membership offers for 2023. To learn more and apply for MSUA membership, visit msua.org/join or contact membership@msua.org.

###

Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | mailto:news@msua.org [news@msua.org __title__ null] | +1 425-442-1301 For more information visit https://www.msua.org.

ABOUT MSUA

The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a not-for-profit association dedicated to promoting the interests of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information, and ideas among and between users, suppliers of equipment and services, operators of satellite systems, and the various entities affecting the future of the industry. MSUA sponsors the annual Satellite Mobility Innovation Awards, celebrating the top anticipated and market-proven advancements in satellite services, and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to the users of satellite services. We invite you to join MSUA and to take part in our community. Visit msua.org to learn more.

Twitter: @MSUAorg

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/msua/

Media Contact

Lisa Dreher, Mobile Satellite Users Association, 1 425 442 1301, news@msua.org

Twitter

SOURCE Mobile Satellite Users Association