Irit Tratt Featured in Algemeiner Event

Journalist and activist, Irit Tratt will feature as a moderator at the exclusive Algemeiner Club event on March 23rd.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advocate and independent writer, Irit Tratt is proud to announce her participation in the Algemeiner event, Meet the Warriors of the New Battleground. As the featured moderator, Irit and her colleagues will discuss defending Israel and fighting antisemitism on social media.
In its exclusive event on March 23rd at the Center for Jewish History, Algemeiner Club members who have generously donated $2,500 or more annually will enjoy a reception followed by the full program and panel discussion.
“To be invited into this forum with such a brain trust of experience is truly an honor,” says Tratt of her participation. “Understanding the new landscape of our advocacy efforts and fighting antisemitism in the online space is something entirely new, something that requires unified efforts and attention we’ve not seen before. I am grateful for the opportunity to tackle the engine driving today’s antisemitic discourse.”
The Algemeiner has served as a global news destination since 1972 and became an online hub for news from Israel, the Middle East, and in all matters of Jewish news across the globe in 2008. With an advisory board which has historically included the likes of Elie Wiesel and renowned Jewish leaders such as Abraham Foxman and Malcolm Hoenlein, The Algemeiner engages veteran journalists from around the world to report on important news.
Irit Tratt is a professional journalist and freelance writer who resides in the New York Metro area. She graduated from The George Washington University and has served on important boards such as the Steering Committee and Board of Fellows for the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. Irit has contributed to a number of publications including The Algemeiner, Israel Hayom, and The Jerusalem Post.
