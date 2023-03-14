Tongue Tie Could Be The Reason For Breastfeeding Difficulties
Houston-area Dentist, Dr. Meghna Dassani, reminds parents about the negative impact tongue-tie has on breastfeeding and other development
With early intervention, (tongue tie) can be corrected quickly and easily, improving the quality of life for both the child and their family.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breastfeeding provides numerous health benefits for both mothers and babies, however, certain factors can negatively impact the experience. Dr. Meghna Dassani, owner of Dassani Dentistry, Houston, TX, and practicing dentist who focuses on the area of tongue tie (aka, ankyloglossia), reminds mothers that tongue tie could be the reason their babies struggle with breastfeeding. Failure to address tongue tie in infants can lead to various immediate and long-term complications.
— Dr. Meghna Dassani
“Tongue tie is a problem where the tongue's movement is restricted due to a short frenulum that tethers the tongue to the floor of the mouth,” says Dr. Dassani. “This condition can result in a range of problems for both the baby and mother if not addressed in a timely manner."
According to Dr. Dassani, it is important to address tongue tie as early as possible because if left untreated, it can result in the following immediate and prolonged effects that go beyond breastfeeding:
-Slow weight gain in infants
-Nipple pain or damage to the mother
-Speech problems in children
-Dental problems in children, such as crooked teeth and improper bite
-Difficulty with oral hygiene
Dr. Dassani focuses on frenectomies to fix tongue tie, and she encourages parents to seek immediate medical attention if their child shows any signs of tongue tie. She notes that the sooner the problem is addressed, the better the outcome for both the baby and the mother.
As an experienced dentist, Dr. Dassani has identified some common signs of tongue tie in infants that parents should look out for, including:
-Difficulty latching onto the breast
-Painful breastfeeding
-Poor milk transfer during feeding
-Infant fails to gain weight
The easiest and quickest solution to tongue tie is a frenectomy. Dr. Dassani will perform a simple laser procedure that is less invasive than scissors and promotes faster healing. The procedure releases the tissue to allow the tongue to move freely, resulting in improved breastfeeding and other long-term benefits.
“Parents should not wait to seek medical attention for their child's tongue tie,” says Dr. Dassani. “With early intervention, the problem can be corrected quickly and easily, improving the quality of life for both the child and their family.”
About Dr. Dassani
Meghna Dassani, DMD, has owned and operated Dassani Dentistry (1600 C. Clear Lake City Blvd., Houston, TX 77062) since 2011. She is a graduate of Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine, and the University of Mumbai, India, and has advanced training in sleep apnea treatment for adults and children, as well as additional education in the treatment of TMJ/TMD dysfunction.
Dr. Meghna Dassani
Dassani Dentistry
+1 281-667-4070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok