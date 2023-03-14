U.S. and North Macedonia Co-Host Proliferation Security Initiative Workshop

The United States and the Republic of North Macedonia co-hosted a Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI) Workshop from March 7-9, 2023, in Skopje, North Macedonia. The workshop demonstrated partnership and commitment to countering threats from weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in the region. Over the course of three days, civilian and military leaders representing more than a dozen PSI-endorsing countries and observers reviewed WMD proliferation trends, international and domestic legal authorities related to WMD interdiction, and issues associated with detaining and inspecting cargoes carrying suspected WMD, their delivery systems, and related materials. The workshop also featured expert briefings and a scenario-based tabletop exercise focused on internal government information-sharing and decision-making about potential WMD-related proliferation activities in the region.

The Proliferation Security Initiative was established in 2003 to stop or impede transfers of WMD, their delivery systems, and related materials flowing to and from states and non-state actors of proliferation concern. Thus far, more than 100 states have endorsed the PSI Statement of Interdiction Principles. In doing so, they have committed to take effective measures to interdict WMD-related transfers consistent with national law and international obligations, adopt streamlined procedures for rapid information exchange, and strengthen relevant national and international laws and frameworks.