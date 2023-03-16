Bright Achievements Announces a Multi-State Expansion for its Family-Focused Autism Services
The behavioral therapy services provider delivers a strong focus on the family, pairing families of autistic children with quality, compassionate clinicians
Bright Achievements aims to foster a caring, helpful approach that benefits both the child and the entire family, helping them thrive through ABA Therapy, Play Therapy, Floortime, and Family Therapy.”EATONTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Achievements, a family-focused ABA therapy provider, has announced its plans to expand into multiple states. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Bright Achievements currently serves families with in-home therapy services with locations across New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Bright Achievements will now make its family-focused autism therapy services available in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.
Bright Achievements aims to provide quality, compassionate therapy services for children diagnosed with autism, as well as their families. While many therapy providers focus solely on supporting the child, Bright Achievements believes that a whole-family approach is best, providing support and resources so the entire family can thrive.
To support this holistic therapy approach, Bright Achievements provides a comprehensive evaluation of both the child and the family surrounding them. Using the insights collected during this intake process, a Bright Achievements clinician then creates a customized plan for care involving both the child and the family. All services are rendered at home to ensure a comfortable environment and show families how to create the best environment in which their child can flourish.
Bright Achievements was built by clinicians who care, always placing client outcomes above profits. As it expands into new states, Bright Achievements plans to continue this commitment to a clinician-led approach that values strong relationships between the clinician and the entire family. This approach has led to Bright Achievements’ success and an increase in requests for the provider to expand its services to serve more families across the US.
“Being a parent is difficult, and parenting a child with autism brings its own set of challenges,” said Mark Rosen, Bright Achievements communication director. "Bright Achievements aims to foster a caring, helpful approach that benefits both the child and the entire family, helping them thrive through ABA Therapy, Play Therapy, Floortime, and Family Therapy. Our team of caring clinicians is deeply committed to their work, and both our clinicians and our clients value the vibrant, family-focused culture we create. Because of this culture, we are pleased to have high retention rates of both our clinicians and our clients. We are excited that this expansion will bring this culture of care to more families with autistic children across the country."
In addition to its expansion, Bright Achievements also recently released two free e-books for parents caring for autistic children, Decoding ABA Therapy and Floortime, which are available for download on its site. The books offer expert insights into ABA therapy and floortime, how they work, and what to expect.
To learn more about Bright Achievements and to download the free e-book, visit brightachievements.com.
