Recipient: Recipient Name Mr. In-Seok Chun Recipient Title Chief Executive Officer Samchundang Pharm Co., Ltd. 351 Hyoryeong-ro

Seocho-gu

Seoul

06643

South Korea Issuing Office: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research | CDER United States

Dear Mr. In-Seok Chun:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to our Warning Letter 320-20-35 dated May 13, 2020.

Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have addressed the deviations contained in this Warning Letter. Future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess the adequacy and sustainability of these corrections.

This letter does not relieve you or your firm from the responsibility of taking all necessary steps to assure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations or with other relevant legal authority.

The FDA expects you and your firm to maintain compliance and will continue to monitor your state of compliance. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should deviations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.



Sincerely,

/S/

Marisa Heayn

Compliance Officer

Division of Drug Quality II