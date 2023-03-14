Essential Study Skills Elevate Health and Wellness, Power Memorization, and Speed Reading with Grade Success Education
Academic Success Expert, Founder and CEO of “Grade Success Education” Marc Hoberman fills a growing gap by implementing learning skills and executive function.
Don't let your struggles define you; YOU define you.”EMMAUS, PA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When children first begin attending school, parents generally focus on an early love for learning. Yet what happens as the child becomes older and that enthusiasm becomes replaced with stress during homework, dreading reading for subjects that feel uninteresting, and processing the material becomes a struggle? Instilling a natural focus and engagement in school studies may feel nearly impossible, and worst of all, as the curriculum becomes more difficult with each year, students fall behind because while they are taught the academia, they never actually acquire the study skills proven to succeed in any subject and in test-taking.
“As a former English teacher for more than 30 years and camp administrator and consultant for almost as long, I have come to realize that children today need to learn how to deal with often unexpected struggles in their lives.” — Marc Hoberman
Marc Hoberman, a best-selling author, keynote speaker, and Founder of Grade Success Education applies over 35 years as a teacher and 7 years of experience leading seminars. He’s been sharing his wealth of educational expertise with thousands of parents and educators each year.
Take a closer look at how simple techniques in memory retention, processing, incorporating physical activity, breaks into the learning routine, speed reading, and key study skills can dramatically elevate success for students in school and even executive function in a corporate setting.
UNLOCKING SKILLS FOR SUCCESS
Hoberman has trained students, teachers, and corporate executives nationally through a variety of personal improvement, training methods, and study skills that directly impact health and wellness and aim to reduce overall stress. Hoberman’s mission is to simply help people realize their full potential.
Surprisingly, some of the most vital aspects in learning involve a blend of music, art, physical activity, and play for any age. See below components that impact academic success, boost confidence, and productivity in school or corporate setting.
* Transform boring studying into an exciting adventure.
* Unlock a child’s full potential by incorporating physical activity and breaks into their learning routine.
* Unleash the child’s inner genius with tips for promoting creativity and problem-solving through play.
* Uncover the secret power of music and art in boosting learning and memory retention.
* Take control of the child’s education with insider tips for staying informed and involved.
* Embark in tutoring for all subjects and ages: educational videos from study skills, grammar and math support, SAT/ACT Prep, and more.
* Engage in virtual learning for all subjects as well as Life Coaching for teens, parents and Executive Function.
* Elevate academic processing and test taking skills through: note-taking skills, reading strategies, memory tips, prioritization, calendar usage, study habits for success, and leverage study skills for effective time management.
“With over 35 years in education and given my background with adversity, I add a ‘sixth sense’ to my services and meet clients at ‘THEIR REALITY.’”— Hoberman
Experienced guidance is essential for living a healthy life with purpose and confidence.
BEYOND THE BOOKS
With the rise in digital dependency, the increasing rates of bullying, peer pressure, lack of communication skills, depression, and drug abuse continue to incline. Success in school is often directly linked beyond the school setting and into an overall sense of self and happiness. Hoberman’s 35+ years of experience as a certified Life Coach, Virtual Speaker, and Live Speaker focuses on working towards reforming the lives of children and their parents as an in-person and virtual speaker, both in the U.S. and nationally.
“Bullying, drug use, depression, and teen suicide have touched the lives of far too many young people; it’s important for them to see that there are ways to avoid the negative outcomes that some have experienced.” — Hoberman
Hoberman also specializes in helping people fight through sensitive issues such as the following:
* Anti-Bullying Strategies
* Dealing with Peer Pressure
* Fighting and Overcoming Adversities in Life
* Instilling Team Building Skills and Enhancing Communication
* Conflict Resolution and Peer Mediation
* Corporate Training
Hoberman has a deep understanding of such subjects due to his own childhood experiences, hardships, and ultimately learning how to deal with these struggles.
“Diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 16, perseverance and educating myself on my adversity helped me become the man I am today. Not in spite of my illness, but BECAUSE of my illness.” — Hoberman
As a live speaker, Hoberman engages with teenagers who feel stuck in life and helps them to manage stress effectively. It is also difficult for parents to understand a child's perspective, which becomes a huge struggle for both the parent as well as the child.
"Marc’s life experiences, both as a distinguished teacher and as someone who overcame the vexing dominance of his seizures, remind us that in the end we have the wherewithal to prevail." — Margaret Giuliano, Director of Special Services at Dominican College
KEY SUPPORT SYSTEM
Employing a professional tutor who connects with a child or teen privately or in a group to review academic material, test prep, identify and improve weaknesses, and raise grades offers the greatest impact for acquiring learning skills that are not taught in schools and will carry through adulthood. Explore how Grade Success Education can supplement student success.
* Virtual Test Prep Services (i.e., ACT, SAT, Regents, HSPA’s, LSAT, GRE, etc.).
* Time Management and Test Anxiety Strategies.
* Video Series for Study Skills and Subject Tips.
* Parent Consulting, Staff Development, Special Needs, Parent Advocacy Assistance, and Test Prep.
* K-12 Tutoring for All Subjects, ACT & SAT Prep Courses, Elementary Reading Development, College Essay Writing, and Homework Help Parent Consulting.
“Grade Success has helped students get into prestigious universities including Harvard, MIT, & Cornell.” — Hoberman
