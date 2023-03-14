Organic Pesticides Market Size Worth USD 8,318.6 Million by 2027 at 8.4% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Pesticides Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Organic Pesticides Market Information By Type, Crop Type, Mode of Application, And Region - Forecast till 2027"; the market will reach USD 8,318.6 Million by 2027 at an 8.4% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Pesticides classified as organic come from natural sources like plants, microbes, animals, and minerals. Increased consumer demand, particularly from developing nations, and ongoing technology improvements drive the global organic pesticide market expansion. There are two sorts of organic pesticides: natural and synthetic. Natural sources like microorganisms, plants, minerals, and animals are used to make natural insecticides. On the other hand, synthetic pesticides are manufactured by humans from chemicals and other poisons. They are typically constructed of synthetic materials that either eliminate the pest completely or render it inert. Throughout the projection period, government initiatives to promote the application of organic pesticides will be anticipated to increase demand.

Organic insecticides aid in producing safe and wholesome crops while preserving our natural resources. Using organic insecticides also lessens farmers' reliance on traditional chemical pesticides by enabling them to maintain healthy insect populations in their crops. Less environmental harm, the need for smaller dosages for effective coverage, focused action, and speedier decomposition are a few benefits that will drive the expansion of the global market for organic pesticides during the forecast period. Those who consume organic products also have a lower risk of developing chronic illnesses, such as neurological, cardiovascular, and some types of cancer. Nonetheless, organic vegetables do contain trace amounts of harmful metals and minerals. These elements have raised consumer interest in organic goods, boosting the demand for organic pesticides.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 8,318.6 Million CAGR 8.4% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Crop Type, Mode of Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing awareness about the adverse effects of chemical-based pesticides rising inclination of farmers towards the application of organic farming

Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious contenders in the organic pesticide market are:

Futureco Bioscience S.A. (Spain)

UPL LIMITED (India)

Nufarm (Australia)

Bayer AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland)

Parry America Inc. (U.S.)

Certis U.S.A. L.L.C. (U.S.)

Sikko Industries Ltd. (India)

Vision Mark Biotech (India)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

One key factor propelling the organic pesticide market is increased organic farming. Consumers are becoming more and more health-conscious. This is driving the demand for natural and healthy food products. This is expected to increase demand for organic pesticides over the projection period. Vendors are providing insecticides, including biological and larvicides, to avoid attacks on arable crops by worms and insects, such as larvae, which will encourage the adoption of organic pesticides over the forecast period. Also, the organic farming of arable crops achieves pest management by using suitable cropping systems, biological control, and natural insecticides. Other significant causes include expanding research and development and the growing understanding of the advantages of organic pesticides.

The implementation of various policies by the governments of many nations is anticipated to be a crucial element that considerably supports market progress. Also, the growing interest among farmers in using organic farming methods is anticipated to contribute to the market's rise. Hence, the organic pesticide market expansion would be aided by the increasing organic farming of arable crops over the forecast period. Global demand for organic goods is increasing. The popularity of organic farming is increasing as a result. As a result, because they provide crop protection, the market for organic pesticides is anticipated to rise. The government of several nations in different parts of the world is encouraging organic farming. This is expected to increase the demand for organic pesticides.

Market Restraints:

According to estimates, a prominent factor that could restrain the market over the forecast period is the high investment required for organic farming. In addition, farmers' resistance to using new farming techniques is anticipated to hinder and negatively impact the market over the coming months. The lack of revenue from niche product products is also anticipated to impede market expansion. The lack of empirical data and practical experience with organic pesticides is anticipated to be a significant challenge that could restrain market expansion throughout the research period.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to recent events involving the COVID-19 pandemic, several governmental and private sector organizations are either working at reduced capacity or have suspended operations. The pandemic's reduction in industrial activity has had a negative effect on the market for organic pesticides worldwide. Government agencies have started approving the use of new pesticide variations to counter the detrimental effects of the COVID-19 epidemic on the agricultural sector. Moreover, sellers in the North American market started up again. Manufacturers of organic pesticides face a considerable problem due to the market harm caused by trade barriers. Nonetheless, several nations with an emphasis on agriculture are concentrating on the manufacturing and distribution of fertilizers that can reduce pandemic-related losses.

Market Segmentation

By crop type, the market includes oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, and fruits & vegetables. By type, the market includes natural and synthetic. By mode of application, the market includes foliar, soil treatment, and seed treatment.

Regional Insights

The projection period is expected to have the highest CAGR in Asia. Due to their advantages, organic pesticides are projected to be in higher demand, which is anticipated to impact the market throughout the assessment period substantially. Australia, India, China, and Japan are among the countries that are expected to significantly contribute to expanding the regional market. Also, the governments of growth-oriented countries are implementing several measures to increase the usage of organic pesticides, which is anticipated to open up several market prospects for pesticide producers. North America is anticipated to gain the greatest market share during the projection period. The regional market's growth might be ascribed to the increased public knowledge of the advantages of organic pesticides.

During the projection period, it is projected that another important component in the regional market will be the growing use of organic pesticides as a result of the development of contemporary techniques. The U.S. is anticipated to gain the biggest market share throughout the review period. During the projection period, Europe is anticipated to acquire a sizable market share. The region's market growth might be attributed to increased public knowledge of the advantages of organic pesticides.

