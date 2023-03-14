FORMER GLENDORA UNIFIED SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS PENELOPE DELEON JOINS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT
National nonprofit Shoes That Fit welcome experienced children's advocate to its Board of Directors
We are thrilled to welcome Penny to the Shoes That Fit family. Her impressive experience and expertise is matched only by her compassion and desire to help all children succeed.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California nonprofit Shoes that Fit is proud to welcome former Glendora Unified Superintendent of Schools and career educator Penelope (Penny) DeLeon to its Board of Directors.
— CEO and Executive Director of Shoes That Fit – Amy Fass
DeLeon has over 25 years of experience in the field of education. Prior to Glendora Unified, she was the Superintendent of Schools for the Oxnard Union High School District. Among many professional recognitions, DeLeon was named State of California Woman of the Year for Education for Assembly District 48 in 2022. She received her Doctorate in Organizational Leadership from the University of La Verne. Deleon also holds both a Master of Arts from California State University San Bernardino and a Master of Education from Northern Arizona University, as well an Undergraduate Degree in Spanish from the University of Redlands.
“We are thrilled to welcome Penny to the Shoes That Fit family. Her impressive experience and expertise is matched only by her compassion and desire to help all children succeed.” - CEO and Executive Director of Shoes That Fit – Amy Fass
"I am truly honored to join the Board of Directors at Shoes That Fit. I've dedicated my entire career in education to advocating for children facing all types of challenges. My involvement with this amazing organization will bring me even closer to kids who need and deserve extra support. I can't wait to help children attend school in shoes that feel amazing to wear!" - Shoes That Fit Board Member – Penelope DeLeon
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to approximately 150,000 children in more than 1,500 schools across all 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website: http://www.shoesthatfit.org.
Lisa Kaufman
Harlot Unlimited
Press@HGPRinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram