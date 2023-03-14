Induction Heating Specialist Thermo International Offers Innovative Way to Repair Retaining Rings

Thermo International's induction heating systems now available worldwide thanks to an expansion with affiliates in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Spain & India.

MOUNT OLIVE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thermo international, a New Jersey-based engineering and manufacturing firm, is expanding by rolling out its state-of-the-art induction heating machines to its affiliate offices around the world. Over the coming months, as these machines are delivered, their expanded capabilities will provide each affiliate office with the equipment they need to grow and perform for clients in their part of the world.To learn more, visit https://thermointernational.com/2022/05/16/retaining-ring-project-in-india/ These leading-edge machines will enhance each affiliate's ability to provide induction heating rentals and services to clients in their part of the world. Clients will benefit from Thermo International’s custom 60kW, 120kW, and 200kW induction heating machines in order to rapidly heat, remove, repair or inspect the windings underneath the retaining rings on a variety of heavy equipment, large generators or to disassemble large turbines and pumps.The company offers these services: sales, rentals, supervision and training as part of their broader capabilities, all of which focus on induction heating equipment and requisite technologies."Thermo International Services provides the most advanced products combined with excellent technological support, quality assurance, and consulting services to our clients," said Jeff Weinacker, a spokesperson.“At Thermo International, we build the best performing products and machines for our diverse clientele. Our robust designs and quality control, combined with many years of engineering and field experience, create the highest quality, most versatile machines and products on the market,” Weinacker added.The company uses proprietary portable annealing and heat treating systems, such as the ones used in their recent project in India. These systems allow for precise thermal expansion in an on-site setting, enabling clients to receive preventative and restorative maintenance in a timely manner.Additionally, as part of their engineering services, Thermo International can provide custom induction components such as coils and machines for specialty applications. Their equipment, made in the U.S.A, can quickly and accurately heat components according to client specifications and industry parameters.One recent client left the following review, “Thermo International has been very diligent and dynamic in delivering high quality products even when the market is at a peak in supplier constraints. Their top-of-the-line Induction Heating machines have helped our company increase productivity along with their world-class technical support.”Thermo International is headquartered in Flanders, New Jersey and has affiliates worldwide including Colorado in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, India, and Spain. For more information, visit https://thermointernational.com/affiliated-companies . They can be reached at 973-970-9500.

