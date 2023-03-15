Danay Gonzalez Named Partner at Rodriguez & Associates
Rodriguez & Associates’ trial attorney Danay Gonzalez has been named the firm’s newest partner after serving the Bakersfield, CA community for five years.
Rodriguez & Associates is proud to announce Danay Gonzalez as our newest partner.
Local to the Bakersfield community, Danay clerked at Rodriguez & Associates while attending Chapman University, Dale E. Fowler School of Law, joining the team as an attorney after passing the Bar in 2017.
Danay is an ambitious and hard-working attorney who wears her heart on her sleeve. Her personal ties to Bakersfield have created a natural bond between her work and her community. In an area where there has been much fear surrounding immigration laws and deportation, Danay remembers times when her peers struggled to speak up for themselves. Even from a young age, it was her natural instinct to provide help and advocacy, sparking her interest in law.
In her five years with Rodriguez & Associates, she has worked collaboratively with the trial team on a number of sensitive cases that require compassion and deep commitment to clients, expertly handling challenging cases ranging from wrongful death to school sex abuse matters from consultation to trial and appeal.
Danay says of her experiences with the team, “I have learned so much in the last five years. I really feel like I belong here and this is what I was meant to do. I am excited to keep learning. I am truly thankful for Daniel – he has helped mold me into the attorney I have become. His mentorship has given me a lot of confidence and tools to become successful. I look forward to continuing to grow and to be of service to others.”
The firm’s Litigation Director, Patrick Benitez, says of Danay, “Not only have I seen her grow as a fantastic trial lawyer and influencer, but more importantly she has grown into an amazing human being. Our legacy of success will only grow stronger with such an amazing team of new lawyers.”
Through her ambition and hard work, Danay has made a tremendous impact on the firm and in her representation of clients from within the Bakersfield community. We are extremely proud to have her as a member of the Rodriguez & Associates family.
About Rodriguez & Associates
Rodriguez & Associates has decades of experience representing victims of serious personal injury and wrongful death claims resulting from the negligence and careless actions of individuals, large companies, and organizations who disregard basic safety precautions. Rodriguez & Associates has obtained the top 3 highest personal injury verdicts in Kern County history and has more multi-million dollar verdicts than any other law firm in the Southern San Joaquin Valley. Learn more about Rodriguez & Associates here: https://www.rodriguezlaw.net/.
