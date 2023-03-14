Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Sison’s Travel to Switzerland

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison will travel to Geneva, Switzerland, March 15-20. During her trip, the Assistant Secretary will meet with a wide range of diplomatic counterparts as well as senior leadership of several international organizations to discuss key U.S. priorities. Those organizations include the World Health Organization, the International Labor Organization, the International Telecommunication Union, and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, with conversations covering a wide range of matters including next steps to support Ukraine, address human rights, labor, and migration issues, and strengthen global health coordination.

U.S. Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Sara Minkara will join Assistant Secretary Sison in her meetings with UNHCR and ILO, as well as with the International Committee of the Red Cross to discuss ongoing humanitarian relief efforts in the wake of the recent earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. While in Geneva, the Assistant Secretary will participate in the second annual Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility workshop for Department employees of the Bureaus of European and Eurasian Affairs and International Organization Affairs. Assistant Secretary Sison will also participate in activities in support of U.S. candidate for Director General of the International Organization for Migration, Amy Pope.

