Special Envoy Medina’s Travel to Pakistan

Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources Monica Medina will travel to Islamabad and Karachi, Pakistan, March 15-17 to participate in the U.S.-Pakistan Climate and Environment Working Group.  She will address climate and environmental issues of concern including climate smart agriculture, water management, air quality, conservation, and plastic pollution.

While in Pakistan Special Envoy Medina, who also serves as Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, will engage with government counterparts as well as private sector and civil society stakeholders on strengthening support for actions that tackle the biodiversity crisis, build resilience to impacts of the climate crisis such as flooding, elevate women in STEM, advance clean energy goals, and enhance science and technology cooperation.

For media inquiries, please contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.

