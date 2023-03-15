With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 118%, Simple Thread Ranks on Inc. Magazine’s List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. 5000 Regionals Award

GLEN ALLEN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Simple Thread is No. 92 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Mid-Atlantic private companies, based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“We’re incredibly excited and honored to make the list of fastest-growing companies for the second time. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the trust our customers have placed in us. We're committed to continuing our growth and delivering innovative experiences that make a difference in the lives of our customers." – Justin Etheredge, Founder Simple Thread

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 381 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,439 jobs and $2.66 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region’s economy. Companies based in the Richmond, Virginia and the Washington, D.C. areas had the highest growth rates overall.

At Simple Thread, we partner with innovative energy and utility organizations to foster change through human-centered design and software. Designing amazing software requires deeply understanding the people involved and uncovering their needs. It's not just about finding the right answers but asking the right questions. It requires more than just building features, it requires challenging assumptions.

From user research and human-centered design to software engineering and DevOps, our team of experienced UX designers and engineers work closely with you to design and build the right software.

Since 2010, Simple Thread has helped dozens of our partners design, build, and operate enduring digital products. For more information, visit https://www.simplethread.com/