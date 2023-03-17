Safeway Moving has Proven Itself to be the Fastest-Growing Moving Company in the US

Safeway Moving is a South Florida-based long-distance moving broker and carrier hybrid that is the brainchild of two visionaries, Rad Gorelik and Boris Svirsky.

Safeway Moving is a South Florida-based long-distance moving broker and carrier hybrid which is the brainchild of two visionaries, Rad Gorelik and Boris Svirsky. They founded Safeway Moving in 2020 and grew it massively over the years.

Safeway Moving is celebrating its success of achieving amazing milestones in merely 14 months of operations. Safeway was founded by two schoolmates, Rad Gorelik, and Boris Svirsky. They attended the same high school in New York City and after graduation both moved on to follow their paths. Boris belonged to a family who already had a name in the highly competitive moving industry. Boris joined as an operations manager and lead foreman. He also worked as a driver too. Radmir headed on to join the army but soon re-entered civilian life as a data scientist and algorithm developer in the tech industry.

In 2020, two friends came together to start a moving business that they thought was sure to succeed. They had the vision to revolutionize a stagnant and change-resistant moving industry. Radmir brought his corporate, military, and technological experience while Boris brought his 19 years of experience in the moving industry to the table. They created a long-distance moving company, Safeway Moving with headquarters in Miami, Florida, that was equipped to better serve consumers and set a benchmark of excellence.

The goal that Boris and Radmir had in mind has now been accomplished after just 14 months. With a national network of carriers and affiliates, Safeway Moving is a successful business that consistently receives positive feedback from its clients and critics of the moving industry on a variety of online review sites. They are the fastest-growing company that has expanded its fleet from a single car to 8 tractors, 15 trailers, 10 straight trucks, and offices in 5 major states across the US.

Every client encounter and policy choice made by Boris and Radmir is guided by the company's core values of honesty, decency, openness, and compassion. They have been able to achieve all this because they have invested in their employees by offering them extensive training in cutting-edge methods to boost productivity and provide assistance when coping with the unexpected.

About Safeway Moving:

Established in 2020, Safeway Moving is a hybrid moving broker and carrier with its corporate office in Miami, Florida. Its goal is to meet its clients' moving requirements intelligently and effectively while also raising the bar for long-distance moves.

Boris Svirsky, one of the founders of Safeway Moving is an experienced operation manager who ran his family-owned moving company for years before meeting Rad Gorelik. They both joined hands to follow their mutual mission to create a system based on the five core principles of integrity, accountability, communication, positivity, and dedication. Due to its focus on long-distance moves and long- and short-term storing, Safeway Moving has developed into a reputable industry leader.

Safeway Moving is now in a strong position to serve customers nationwide with a presence in 5 states; New Jersey, Florida, Indiana, Texas, and California. Thanks to a network of smaller partner businesses that extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific and everywhere in between, Safeway is offering worldwide services too.

Media Contact:

Safeway Moving

5217 NW 33rd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309

Email: info@safewaymovinginc.com

Website: https://safewaymovinginc.com/