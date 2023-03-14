Nutraceuticals Market is Growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % and Projected to Become a Worth USD 465,709.8 Mn by 2027

The Insight Partner Logo

Nutraceuticals Market: Innovative Products, New Ingredients, Formulations, and Applications

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on “Global Nutraceuticals Market to 2027 - Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals; Application (General Wellness, Beauty and Anti-Aging, Weight Management, Digestive Health, Sports and Energy), and Geography ”, The global nutraceuticals market, accounted for US$ 252,535.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 465,709.8 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The North American region accounted for the maximum share in the global nutraceuticals market. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customer's demand in the best possible way. Several domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in the North American region. In the North America region, the US is a major market for nutraceuticals. Rising demands from various end use industries like pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, is one of the key factors driving the North American market. Growing health consciousness amongst the consumers is also driving the market growth. Major market players present in the North America nutraceuticals market, Includes Amway, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Kellogg Co., and Nestle SA, among others.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005504/

The nutraceuticals market based on type has been segmented into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceuticals. The functional food segment accounted for the largest share in the global nutraceuticals market. The functional food aids in maintaining and improving functional body aspects like dental and bone health, immune system, digestive system, and cardiovascular systems, among others. Thus, largely being preferred by the customers. These are the foods that offers customers, with enhanced performance and health by introduction of healthy ingredients.

By application, the global nutraceuticals market has been segmented into general wellness, beauty and anti-aging, weight management, digestive health, sports and energy. The general & wellness segment led the nutraceuticals market with a market share of 31.5% in 2018. Nutraceuticals are used in functional foods that help one provide with the necessary vitamins, carbohydrates and minerals for a perfectly balanced diet. The common forms of functional foods that contain nutraceuticals are cereals, fermented food and legumes. The nutraceuticals may be present in the form of rice, corn, sorghum, buckwheat and many others that are helpful in eliminating the risk of coronary heart diseases, lowering of blood pressure and also in tumor incidence. Researchers have claimed that the introduction of nutraceuticals has proven to be of significant help in the treatment of disorders like cancer, blood pressure, insomnia, coronary heart disease, depression, cough and cold and other diseases that need special care. Moreover, consumers are opting for dietary supplement as a part of their daily routine. The growing consumption of these dietary supplements that contain vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates and other essential elements enhances and improves the immunity system of an individual. All these factors have supported the growth of nutraceuticals in the healthcare and general wellness sector.

The consumers in most of the developed and developing countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, China and India, among others are quite concern regarding maintenance of healthy life style and healthy diet or food habits. There is a growing demand for low fat and nutritive food & beverages owing to changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness, which in turn is driving the nutraceuticals market growth. The rising demand for functional food and beverages, among the consumers globally is expected to fuel the market growth for nutraceuticals market.

The rich nutritional profile and various health benefits such as anti-aging, antioxidants, muscle growth and other attributes have favored the global market to a larger extend. Some of the industry players including Amway, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nestle SA, Danone SA, and The Nature’s Bounty Co., among others, are offering healthy and nutritive nutraceutical products. Manufacturers of are targeting consumers with the inclusion of low-calorie, low fats, and healthy ingredients in their product portfolios to boost sales in a stagnant and matured market, which in turn influencing the market for nutraceuticals.

Buy Complete Report at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005504/

The market for global nutraceuticals is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global nutraceuticals market are Herbalife International of America, Inc., Danone SA, Nestle SA, Amway, The Nature’s Bounty Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Helion Nutraceuticals, Abbott, among others.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Technology, Media, Food and Beverage, Chemical & materials, and Telecommunication.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering the best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value for their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused towards market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis, etc. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, products, and services etc., which helps our clients to gain a deeper analytical understanding of various research topics.