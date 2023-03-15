The Wingate by Wyndham Sylvania/Toledo Becomes First Hotel in Area to Earn Autism Certification

The hotels joins Toledo’s growing tourism accessibility movement

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wingate by Wyndham Sylvania/Toledo is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), and the first hotel in the Toledo area to earn this designation, which is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The hotel joins a growing movement initiated by Destination Toledo to attract more travelers to the destination. To meet CAC requirements, staff completed training and certification to better assist and welcome autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

“We are honored to be the first hotel to become a Certified Autism Center™ in our area. We are passionate about this certification program to enhance our staff knowledge and not only support our neurodivergent staff members but also welcome families and travelers into our safe space,” shared Lea MacLaren, CHA General Manager of Wingate. “Our goal is to provide outstanding service to all guests and this certification allows us to bring awareness and sensitivity to our individual guests' needs and how we service them. Our staff is committed to providing ALL guests with a comfortable and enjoyable stay.”

Many autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals may find it challenging to visit new places or plan family trips due to lack of staff training and understanding, potential for sensory overload, and need for flexible options or accommodations. In response to this need, IBCCES created training and certification programs specifically for theme parks, hotels, zoos, aquariums, and other attractions, to ensure all families and individuals can have fun and create memories.

By completing the CAC program, the hotel joins the greater Destination Toledo movement to achieve the Certified Autism Destination (CAD) designation, which is also awarded by IBCCES, to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options. Currently, other organizations that have completed the CAC program as part of this initiative include Destination Toledo, Valentine Theatre, Sylvania Chamber and Avenues for Autism, with many organizations in the area in the process of completion.

In addition to the hotel’s training and certification, the hotel offers several low sensory areas for guests who may need retreat from any overstimulation. One area includes a view of a 10-mile creek for a more tranquil view and tv access, as well.

"We’re excited to partner with Wingate by Wyndham Sylvania/Toledo team, as they have joined this movement to help serve the millions of autistic and sensory-sensitive travelers and their families who are looking for more welcoming and accessible spaces,” said Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES. “Our programs provide long-term strategic supports and resources that go beyond training to ensure our partners have the tools to be industry leaders.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents, that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

