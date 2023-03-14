Phone Conversation between Moroccan FM, Russian Peer

MOROCCO, March 14 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita received, Tuesday, a telephone call from his counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

This telephone conversation focused on the development of bilateral relations in the framework of mutual respect, constructive dialogue and strengthening sectoral cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates

Regional and international issues were also discussed during this conversation, the same source added.

MAP:14 March 2023