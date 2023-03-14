Satellite Transponders Leasing Market Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The "Satellite Transponders Leasing Market Forecast to 2025" is an in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research report study on “Satellite Transponders Leasing Market Size, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025” the is expected to reach US$ 19.23 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period 2016-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Satellite Transponders Leasing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

In 2015, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of more than one-third of the total market share, followed by Europe. Geographically, North America and Europe accounts for more than 60% of the global satellite transponders leasing market followed by Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa and South America. Therefore, the high growth in these provinces are anticipated to showcase more of the industry’s potential during the forecast period.

Satellite transponders are the space-based sophisticated cluster of radio repeaters, integrated into telecommunication satellite. Being a critical fragment of antenna system and microwave repeater, these transponders amplify single or multiple carriers received from the uplink (terrestrial transmitters to satellite receivers) on the downlink (satellite transmitter to terrestrial receiver) of a geostationary communication satellite. Some of the communication satellites in earth’s orbit are Telstar 5 and AMC 4, situated at 97.0 degrees W and 67 degrees W, respectively. The previously mentioned satellites along with their cohorts in the same orbit embrace bent-pipe repeaters or conventional type transponders utilizing Ku and C-bands. These repeaters not only receives and transmits carrier waves frequencies but also distributes them into separate transponders of a fixed bandwidth.

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account for the largest satellite transponders leasing market share and would register a CAGR of 3.34%.

Based on the application type, revenues from the commercial segment pertain to represent slightly larger share than other applications segment followed by government and military applications in 2015.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience continuous growth during the forecast period of 2016- 2025 with a CAGR of 6.42%.

Asia pacific for the satellite transponder leasing services market is considered to be the most lucrative and promising market. The key players in this market see large chunk of business coming from this region. In fact the revenues coming from the Asia Pacific are expected to double the revenues from the North American and South American provinces in the long term forecast of the market.

The key companies profiled in this report include Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat, Telesat, SingTel Optus, MEASAT satellite systems, Asia Broadcast Satellite, Arabsat, ISRO, and China Satellite Communications Co.

The global scenario of satellite transponders showcases a steady growth in the coming years. Presently, all developed as well as developing economies are planning to invest into the high throughput satellites in order to enhance their broadcasting services. However, the leasing of higher capacity volumes of transponders would rely on their descended pricing coupled with intensive competition and dropping fill rates. The global satellite transponders leasing market is segmented into services (protected, unprotected, preemptable), application (government & military, telecom, commercial, research & development, navigation, remote sensing), bandwidth (Ku- band, Ka- band, c-band and others); and geography.

Expansion in the Ku-band applications to generate new opportunities for the communication satellite transponders leasing market

Live broadcasting and video distribution are some of the major applications of Ku-band satellites, also they are used for several data services including, VSAT services, broadband connectivity, mobile back haul, aeronautical, and maritime services. In this highly connected world, all these applications are considered critical for the functioning of a company/firm. In fact, Ku-band is the chief spectrum utilized by mobility networks in order to deliver broadband connectivity in the area where terrestrial networks cannot reach, viz., over the ocean and in the troposphere. The Ku-band captures approximately 40% market in terms of bandwidth. The demand for Ku-band transponders is anticipated to propel owing to the increasing vogue of satellite TVs specifically in the developing economies, which is further supported by HD (High Definition) and demand for other similar bandwidth applications. Evolution of 3D channels that consume higher bandwidth and require 50% more capacity is expected to offer a new thrust to the Ku-band satellite transponders market. Followed by Ku-Band is the C-band transponders that hold the largest market share presently, but is expected to foresee a steady fall during the forecast period, losing its prominence to the Ku and other similar bandwidths. Hence, this expansion in the Ku-band applications is expected to generate new opportunities for the satellite transponders leasing market

Strategic Insights:

Market initiative was observed as the most adopted strategy in global satellite transponders leasing market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in satellite transponders leasing market landscape are listed below-

2016: GlobalSat Licenses Inmarsat Ka, L-band Services throughout Mexico

2016: MVS USA Updates Satcom Network with Eye on Cybersecurity

2016: O3b, Ozonio Bring Broadband to another Amazonian City in Brazil

2016: African Schools Set to Benefit from New Gazprom-Gilat Deal

2016: Indonesia Builds Broadband Access in Underserved Areas with Newtec

