Military Augmented Reality Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025

The Latest research report study on "Military Augmented Reality Market Size, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025" the market was valued at US$ 511.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,797.5 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global military augmented reality market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The growth of military augmented reality market is promising during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, pertaining significant investments being made to innovate and design robust technologies for soldiers in battlefield. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in the field of augmented reality is anticipated to boost the market for the same in defense sector. The Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Centre (CERDEC) has recently developed and demonstrated advanced augmented reality for the dismounted soldiers in battlefield. This advancement in AR technology is expected to boost the wearer's capability in understanding the surrounding. The product is known as Tactical Augmented Reality (T.A.R.), that incorporates helmet mounted eyepiece, a wirelessly connected computer system worn on the wrist, and a thermal sight on the weapon. The major advantage of Tactical Augmented Reality developed by CERDEC is that it allows the soldier to be hands free of GPS locator, as the technology is integrated into the computer system.

The global military augmented reality market is experiencing a steady growth in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. Augmented Reality application in military is rapidly spreading in all three areas- ground, naval as well as military aircrafts, with rising demand of complex battlefields technology in order to enhance safety and effectiveness of war militants. Forward-looking soldier programs have been under research and development for years, experiencing various alterations over that time frame, with theories often utilizing augmented reality technologies delivered through different HMD devices. Moreover, the traditional or hand-held GPS systems required location to be geo-registered for identifying the location, which makes the systems slower. The AR technology is much faster as the technology doesn't require any geo-registration to locate the position of the soldier. This helps the bearer to move from one place to another with ease and hands free.

The global military augmented reality market has been segmented on basis of various parameters such as components, product types, functions and geography. Based on components, the market for military augmented reality is segmented as lens, display, cameras, sensors, memory & processor/controllers and others. The product type segment include helmet mounted display (HMD), heads-up display (HUD), smart glasses and goggles. The military augmented reality market is categorized on basis of functions as night vision, situational awareness, navigation and asset management. The market is further analyzed by categorizing the market on basis of five strategic regions across the globe as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The military augmented reality market is expected to revolutionize the battlefield information generation concept in the coming years, as the demand for enhanced situational awareness is peaking at a rapid rate over the years. The major defense sectors across the globe are witnessing significant developments in the recent years, leading the defense forces to upgrade and strengthen their equipment and personnel. The recent development is the implementation of augmented reality among the military forces during combat operation. The augmented reality is expected to replace various tools and devices currently used by the forces, resulting in reduction in weight of equipment mounted on soldiers.

The augmented reality is a combination of numerous tools and devices in one device or system. The new technology facilitates the soldiers by mapping their location and identifying friend or foe location. In addition, the device is also equipped with night vision capabilities, which is mitigating the scope of carrying extra night vision goggles. The equipment adds extra elements such as graphics and icons on top of soldier’s natural view, providing them with real time information such as maps, location of friends and foes. These benefits have increased the interest among the military forces to adopt the new technology which is driving the growth of military augmented reality market in the recent times. Furthermore, from the soldier’s point of view, civilians and civilian vehicles are marked with special colors or indicators as a warning and enemy and enemy vehicle with different color for identification of potential threat, therefore enhancing the situational awareness. Hence, the increased demand for situational awareness, is a prominent driving factor bolstering the growth of this advanced technology among the defense forces in a combat operation, thereby driving the military augmented reality market.

Strategic Insights:

Various market initiative were observed as the most adopted strategy in global military augmented reality market. Few of the recent market initiatives undertaken by the market players for the development of new technological solutions are listed below;

2017:ODG launched R-7HL, an updated version of R-7 smart glasses, built for industrial applications and extreme environments. R-7HL also meets Military Standard 810G certification for extreme temperatures, shocks, drops, low pressure scenarios, and vibrations.

2015:Israeli Defense Forces develops augmented reality combat goggles for U.S. Special Operations Command’s Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit (TALOS) that includes navigation instructions, translation of local languages and many more.

