Celebrating the Christian Passover: Insights from Founded in Truth Fellowship's Annual Seder

Passover Seder Event at Founded in Truth Fellowship

If you are a Christian looking for a Christian Passover Seder to attend and learn more about Passover, then Founded in Truth Fellowship is an amazing resource.

This is the best Messianic Passover Seder experience I have ever been to. I have never seen Jesus in the Passover so clearly, and I just cannot stop praising God for it.” — Andrea Frasier

Founded in Truth Fellowship, a church in Rock Hill, SC, is excited to invite Christians from all over to their upcoming Messianic Passover celebration. This unique event offers attendees the opportunity to learn about the Jewish roots of their faith and how Jesus is the fulfillment of the Passover. The event will take place on April 5th and promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend. Through this celebration, Founded in Truth Fellowship hopes to provide a deeper understanding of the significance of Passover and its role in freedom from slavery and sin.The Christian Passover, also known as the Seder, is an annual event that commemorates the Israelites' liberation from slavery in Egypt. It is also a celebration of the Last Supper, which Jesus shared with his disciples before his crucifixion. The Seder is a time for fellowship, reflection, and gratitude for God's faithfulness.Founded in Truth Fellowship's Annual Seder is a unique event that brings together believers from different backgrounds to celebrate the Christian Passover. This event is organized by Matthew Vander Els and his team, who have a passion for teaching the biblical roots of the Christian faith.The Christian Passover is significant because it reminds us of God's faithfulness in delivering his people from bondage. It also points to Jesus as the ultimate Passover lamb, whose sacrifice on the cross atoned for our sins and made a way for us to have eternal life.The Passover meal is rich in symbolism, with each item on the table representing a part of the Passover story. The unleavened bread represents the haste with which the Israelites left Egypt, while the bitter herbs symbolize the bitterness of slavery. The lamb bone represents the sacrifice of the Passover lamb, and the wine represents the blood that was put on the doorposts of the Israelites' homes to protect them from the angel of death.Founded in Truth Fellowship's Annual Seder is a unique event that combines biblical teaching, music, and food to create an unforgettable experience. The Seder is held in a banquet hall, and attendees are seated at tables with other believers from different backgrounds.The Seder begins with a time of worship, followed by a teaching from Matthew Vander Els on the significance of the Passover. This is followed by the Seder meal, which consists of traditional Passover foods and a special Passover plate with symbolic items.The Seder is conducted using a Haggadah, which is a book that contains the order of service and the prayers and blessings that are recited throughout the evening. The Haggadah guides the participants through the Seder meal, explaining the significance of each item on the table.The Seder is divided into 15 parts, each of which represents a different aspect of the Passover story. The participants read from the Haggadah, recite prayers and blessings, and sing traditional Passover songs.Matthew Vander Els is a passionate teacher who has dedicated his life to teaching the biblical roots of the Christian faith. He believes that the Christian Passover is an important part of our spiritual heritage and that it is essential for believers to understand its significance. According to Vander Els, the Christian Passover is not just a historical event, but a present reality that we can experience today. He believes that celebrating the Passover helps us to connect with God in a deeper way and to understand the significance of Jesus' sacrifice on the cross. One of the most profound insights that he shared was the connection between the matzah, the unleavened bread, and Jesus' body. The Passover event in Exodus set the stage for a developing eschatological Passover event that prophets like Jeremiah and Isaiah speak about in the future. Just as the Passover lamb freed the Israelites from slavery to Egypt, Jesus, or Yeshua, is the lamb that freed us from slavery to sin and death. When we break the matzah, we are reminded of Jesus' body that was broken for us.Celebrating the Christian Passover is important for several reasons. Firstly, it helps us to remember God's faithfulness in delivering his people from bondage. Secondly, it helps us to understand the significance of Jesus' sacrifice on the cross and to appreciate the depth of his love for us. Finally, it helps us to connect with other believers and to experience the unity that comes from sharing a common spiritual heritage.If you're interested in learning more about the Christian Passover and Seder, there are several resources available to help you. Founded in Truth Fellowship offers a wealth of resources on their website, including teachings, podcasts, and videos on the biblical roots of the Christian faith.You can also find books and Haggadahs on Amazon and other online retailers. These resources will help you to deepen your understanding of the Christian Passover and to prepare yourself for hosting your own Seder.In conclusion, the Christian Passover is an important part of our spiritual heritage that reminds us of God's faithfulness and the depth of Jesus' love for us. Celebrating the Passover helps us to connect with God in a deeper way and to experience the unity that comes from sharing a common spiritual heritage.

