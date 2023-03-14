Gaming Controller Market Size Worth US$ 2,973.5 Million By 2027 | CAGR 8.0%: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gaming Controller Market was valued at $1,663.5 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at an 8.0% CAGR to reach $2,973.5 Million by 2027, according to a new research report published by The Insight Partners. The report, "Gaming Controller Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis," says the market is being driven by a number of factors, including the growing popularity of e-sports, the increasing number of women gamers, and the rise of mobile gaming.

Gaming Controller Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 1,663.5 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by US$ 2,973.5 Million by 2027

Growth rate CAGR of 8.0% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period 2020-2027

Base Year 2020

No. of Pages 203

No. of Tables 137

No. of Charts & Figures 100

Historical data available Yes

Segments Covered Product, Compatibility, Connectivity, Distribution, and End User

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

APAC Gaming Controller Market to Grow at Highest CAGR during Forecast Period

The presence of developing economies, such as China, India, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan, makes Asia a developing continent. Stable economies and surging technological advancements support the growth of various industries and markets in the region. Moreover, the digitalization of economies and industries such as gaming, and the rising disposable income of the middle-income class group are among the factors propelling the overall economic growth of the region and driving it from a developing to a developed phase.

The adoption of video gaming is rising among the young and old populations across APAC. In 2020, there were nearly 1.5 billion gamers, which prove Asia Pacific is one of the largest regions for video gaming globally. China, Japan, and South Korea are amongst the top 10 markets in terms of game revenues. Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam are other small gaming markets growing in the Asian economy. Moreover, the trend of eSports in the region is expanding; around 10 million enthusiasts, with 2 million in Indonesia and 2.8 million in Vietnam have shown their interest in eSports.

Key Findings of Study:

Video gaming is no longer exclusively enjoyed by youngsters. With the evolution in the gaming industry, people of diverse age groups are increasingly inculcating gaming culture in their daily routines. A few play video games to spend their leisure, while some foresee it as a lucrative career option. A significant percentage of internet users in North America (73%), Europe (76%), APAC (84%), MEA (83%), and SAM (86%) play video games. The data presented below depicts the gaming demographic trends.

Moreover, the adoption of consoles such as Sony’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch are increasing rapidly, which depicts the surging interest of gamers toward advanced consoles. Additionally, the growing adoption of gaming consoles is driving the sales of associated gadgets such as joysticks, gamepads, throttle quadrants, and controllers. Moreover, console owners are looking forward to improvising or procuring next-generation consoles to enhance the gaming experience.

In the last few years, professional gamers have undergone strict training in state-of-the-art facilities, using gaming analytics, with an aim to enhance their performance. The above-mentioned facts related to demographics, adoption of sales, and professionalization of gaming are highlighting the importance of gaming trends, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the gaming control market.

Gaming Controller Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few major players operating in the global gaming controller market are Bensussen Deutsch and Associates, LLC; Guillemot Corporation S.A.; HORI USA; Logitech; Mad Catz Global Limited; Microsoft Corporation; Nintendo; Razer Inc.; Sony Corporation; and Scuf Gaming International LLC.

In 2020: Guillemot Corporation S.A. launched an advanced Thrustmaster pedal set to date, with a load cell offering more realism and precision.

In 2018 Guillemot Corporation S.A introduced the top-of-the-line handbrake under license from Sparco, the TSS Handbrake Sparco Mod.

