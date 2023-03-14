Mars Petcare Supports Cities, Helps Pet Parents with Free BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ Toolkits and Resources
FRANKLIN, TENN., UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 92 percent of pet owners saying their relationship with their pets helped improve their mental and physical wellbeing over the last three years*, it’s more important than ever that communities take steps to make pets welcome and keep people and pets together.
To help, Mars Petcare’s BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program offers a range of free toolkits and resources for cities and businesses to implement and enhance pet-friendly programs. These include:
• Pets Welcome Pet-Friendly Business Toolkit – with suggestions for ways to make pets welcome at your business, pet safety considerations, tips on pet amenities and ideas to celebrate pets who visit.
• PETS WORK AT WORK™ Toolkit – with pet-friendly considerations, amenities and features for offices; a sample workplace pet policy; and tips for convincing your workplace to welcome pets.
• Pet-Friendly Housing Toolkit – with facilities, safety and design considerations for pet-friendly housing; a sample pet agreement for rental properties; and tips for pet parents to be successful renting with pets.
• Helping Homeless Pets Toolkit – with sample ordinances for cities, such as microchipping and shelter reunification; resources for shelters and rescues; and tips for pet lovers who want to help end pet homelessness.
• Pet-Friendly Airport Toolkit – with advice about how to welcome travelers with pets, best practices for airport pet relief areas, and tips for wayfinding and signage.
• Community Cat Toolkit – with insights about community cat care, a model ordinance for Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return, and ways citizens can get involved and help.
The toolkits are part of the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program, which aims to help communities become pet friendly. The program was created by Mars Petcare in partnership with city planning and animal welfare experts and government stakeholders, and includes online resources, city and airport certification programs, policy advocacy, best practice research and grants. More than 100 cities are now certified across the U.S. and Canada.
In January, Mars Petcare awarded BETTER CITIES FOR PETS grants to cities for the fifth year in a row, providing support for innovative programs that aim to help pet parents facing challenges keeping and caring for their pets.
Learn more about the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program and access the free toolkits at BetterCitiesForPets.com.
Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world’s pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We’re also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. We’re also dedicated to providing a safe and fun place for dogs to stay and socialize at over 200 Camp Bow Wow® doggy day care and boarding facilities. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.
* Pets for Better Wellbeing, Mars Pet Nutrition North America 2022 Report.
