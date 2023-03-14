Beekin named 2023 HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate Award Honoree

Submit Release
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beekin, a leading innovator in the real estate technology industry, has been named an honoree in the prestigious 2023 HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate Awards. This annual list recognizes the most innovative and impactful companies in the real estate technology industry, and Beekin is honored to be included among this year's winners.

Beekin is a dynamic platform that offers a suite of innovative solutions for real estate professionals, including powerful data analytics tools, advanced rental valuation models, and cutting-edge revenue management software. By leveraging the latest technologies and data-driven insights, Beekin empowers real estate professionals to make better-informed decisions and drive greater success in today's fast-paced marketplace.

"We are thrilled to be named in the 2023 HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate Awards," said Vidur Gupta, Founder and CEO of Beekin. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to developing innovative solutions that empower rental housing developers, lenders, investors, and operators to succeed in today's rapidly evolving market."

The HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate List is compiled by a panel of industry experts who evaluate hundreds of submissions from real estate technology companies. The winners are chosen based on factors such as innovation and impact.

About Beekin

Beekin is a pioneering AI platform, catering to institutional investors and operators in the rental housing industry. By harnessing the power of Big Data and cutting-edge machine learning, Beekin's patented solutions enable efficient underwriting, superior asset management, and quantifiable social impact across a spectrum of housing, including market rate, affordable, and workforce segments.

Beekin's client base includes Top-5 real estate asset managers, NMHC Top-10 operators, and lenders, across the United States. The Beekin team is composed of former REIT executives, scientists from 7 of the top 20 research universities, and real estate investors who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience.

For more information about Beekin and its innovative real estate solutions, please visit https://beekin.co/.

