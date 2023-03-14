U.S. Environmental Testing Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2030

US environmental testing Market Size Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US environmental testing market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. Environmental testing is a process where specific methods are used to detect and analyze contaminants in the environment. Environment sampling and analysis results are used to make decisions regarding the cleanup of contaminated areas and water distribution systems to protect public health in case of chemical, biological, or radiological contamination incidents. These samples are collected from air, water, soil, and other areas.

An increase in awareness among the citizens and the government regarding environmental degradation compared to the past decade drives the growth of the market. The presence of huge agricultural farms along with technological development in the U.S. has led to the application of scientific farming hence, increasing the demand for soil testing. An increase in awareness among people regarding health drives the growth of the pharmaceutical and medical market in this country. The aforementioned factors drive the growth of the U.S. environmental testing market.

An increase in investment of the government, as well as private institutions to improve the environmental conditions, drives market growth. The presence of high competition and the need for huge capital for the operation of the company is hampering the development of the market. In addition, the lack of a skilled workforce and shortage of equipment used for environmental testing hinder the market growth. Testing procedures require good equipment that ensures good cooperation between manufacturing companies and government testing services to drive the market. These services are not fulfilled, owing to a lack of expertise that hampers the usage of environmental testing equipment.

The US environmental testing market is segmented on the basis of sample, contaminant, and technology. Depending on the sample, it is classified into wastewater, air, soil, and water. On the basis of contaminant, it is fragmented into organic compounds, microbiological contaminants, residues, heavy metals, and solids. by technology, it is divided into the conventional method and the rapid method.

The major companies profiled in this US environmental testing industry report include Alpha Analytical, Inc., American Environmental Testing Laboratory, LLC., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, EMSL Analytical, Inc., Hydrologic Associates USA, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Microbac Laboratories, Inc, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, Pace Analytical Services, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Additional growth strategies such as the expansion of production capacities, acquisition, and partnership in the development of innovative products from manufacturers have helped to attain key developments in the US environmental testing market trends.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Us Environmental Testing Market

- The emergence of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the US environmental testing market during this period.

- This impact is mostly attributed to the significant disruptions in raw material transportation, the presence of low labor, led to the shutdown of many manufacturing industries led to the decline of demand power hence the decrease in the demand for the U.S. environmental testing market during this period.

- The decrease in demand for many non-essential products and shut down of electrical, automotive, and other manufacturing-related industries has created a negative impact on the development of the U.S environmental testing market

- The increasing demand for environment-friendly manufacturing products and the increase in awareness among people towards the environment will hamper the growth of the U.S. environmental testing market.

- Thus, the abovementioned factors are expected to have a great impact on the development of the U.S. environmental testing market growth in this forecast period.

Key findings of the study

- By technology, the rapid method segment garnered 80% of the market share in 2020.

- By sample, the wastewater segment contributed nearly 50% of market revenue in 2020.

- By contaminant, the organic compounds segment dominated the US environmental testing market share by 46% in 2020.

