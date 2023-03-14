Culture Minister Commends Efforts to Revive Historical Memory

MOROCCO, March 14 - The Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid commended, Monday in Marrakech, the efforts made to revive the historical memory in order to address current issues.

"Reviving historical memory, through the icons and glorious epics of national history, to address current issues, in full fidelity to our civilizational depth that connects the Kingdom's millennial history to the national cohesion that promotes solidarity and constructive stability, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, is an act that deserves to be applauded," Bensaid said in an address to the 4th national symposium of the Moulay Ali Cherif Al-Mourrakochi Foundation under the theme "women’s universal message in human thought through the ages".

In a speech read on his behalf by the Director of Arts at the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication -Sector of Culture, Mohamed Benyacoub, the Minister noted that this meeting, which is part of the International Women's Day, "celebrates the woman through a theme that links the past to the present.”

A historical overview of women’s situation shows their constant position through the ages, and that the promotion of their conditions is part of the promotion of society as a whole, he said, noting that the reforms initiated in Morocco to give women its full place in society is the result of a long road of openness and liberation of energies, in which Morocco is committed to a balance between adherence to religious identity and openness to societal transformations.

In this sense, the minister praised the strong presence of Moroccan women on the artistic and cultural scene, and its enormous contribution to the preservation of national heritage in different regions of the Kingdom, from crafts to intellectual, creative and academic works, noting that the cultural diversity and linguistic pluralism of the Moroccan identity have constituted "a solid bulwark against any tendency to extremism.”

MAP: 14 March 2023