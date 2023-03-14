Blood Transfusion Market worth US$ 7.8 billion 2024 with a CAGR of 6.00% - By PMI
The report "Blood Transfusion Market, By Types, By Application - Forecast to 2024"COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blood Transfusion Market is projected to grow to US$ 7.8 billion by 2024. Certain factors driving the market growth are an increasing number of surgical procedures, increasing accidents and trauma cases, the rise in several blood disorders, and technological development. The Blood Transfusion Market is expanding due to various technological advancements. One of the emerging areas of research is the use of stem cell technology to develop lab-grown blood cells for human transfusion.
Key Highlights:
• In January 2020, Fresenius Kabi inaugurates €30 million expansion of transfusion and apheresis disposables plant in the Dominican Republic.
• BD Unveils Platelet Quality Control Media to Help Reduce the Incidence of Sepsis in Patients Requiring Platelet Transfusion
Analyst View:
One of the key drivers of the Blood Transfusion Market is the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and anemia, which require blood transfusions as part of their treatment. In addition, increasing surgical procedures, trauma cases, and emergency medical care also contribute to the demand for blood transfusion services. Another factor that is driving the growth of the blood transfusion market is the rising awareness of blood donation and its benefits. Governments and healthcare organizations are actively promoting blood donation drives, which has led to an increase in the availability of blood products.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global Blood Transfusion market accounted for US$ 7.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.00% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the type, application and region.
• By type, the global blood transfusion market is segmented into blood bag and accessory, blood mixer, fridge and freezer, and filter.
• By application, the global blood transfusion market is categorized into hospital, ambulatory surgical centres, and blood bank.
• By region, North America is projected to lead the global blood transfusion market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to an increasing number of trauma cases and surgical procedures.
Competitive Landscape:
• Immucor Inc.
• Becton Dickinson
• Braun Melsungen AG
• Terumo Corporation
• Grifols SA
• Kaneka Corporation
• Fresenius Kabi
• Haemonetics Corporation
• Macopharma SA
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Strategies that could be used in the blood transfusion market:
• One of the primary challenges in the blood transfusion market is the shortage of blood supply in certain regions. Blood banks and healthcare organizations could invest in initiatives to expand the blood donation network and encourage more people to donate blood. This could involve partnering with community organizations, schools, and colleges to organize blood donation drives and create awareness campaigns to promote blood donation.
• To address the risk of blood-borne infections, blood banks and healthcare organizations could invest in advanced screening techniques for blood processing. This could involve using technologies such as nucleic acid testing (NAT) to detect viruses and bacteria in blood samples, reducing the risk of transmission to patients.
• Blood banks could develop partnerships with hospitals and healthcare providers to streamline the blood transfusion process and improve patient outcomes. This could involve working closely with healthcare providers to understand their needs and develop customized blood products for specific patient populations.
• Blood banks and healthcare organizations could leverage technology to improve blood processing and storage. This could involve using automated blood processing systems to improve efficiency and reduce the risk of errors, as well as developing advanced storage solutions to ensure the safe and effective storage of blood products.
• While North America and Europe dominate the blood transfusion market, there are significant growth opportunities in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. Blood banks and healthcare organizations could explore these markets and develop customized solutions to address the specific needs of these regions. This could involve investing in local partnerships and building a strong presence in these markets to establish long-term growth opportunities.
Report Scope:
