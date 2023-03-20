Sam Levitz Furniture's 70th Anniversary Sale: Your Chance to Save on High-Quality Furniture
Sam Levitz Furniture's 70th Anniversary Sale: Your Chance to Save on High-Quality Furniture in Tucson and near by areas.TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam Levitz Furniture is proud to announce their 70th Anniversary Sale, offering customers a chance to save big on high-quality furniture. The anniversary sale is a celebration of Sam Levitz Furniture's longstanding commitment to providing their customers with exceptional furniture deals and sales.
Sam Levitz Furniture has been a trusted name in the furniture industry for 70 years, providing customers with a wide selection of furniture for every room in their home. Whether you're looking for a discount sofa, a bedroom set on sale, or a great mattress deal, Sam Levitz Furniture has you covered.
The anniversary sale features incredible discounts on all types of furniture, from contemporary to traditional, so customers can find the perfect pieces to suit their individual style. With a variety of financing options available, customers can take advantage of these fantastic savings and take their dream furniture home right away.
"We are excited to celebrate our 70th anniversary with our customers," said Sam Levitz, owner of Sam Levitz Furniture. "We have been providing high-quality furniture at unbeatable prices for seven decades, and we are thrilled to continue offering exceptional deals and sales to our valued customers."
In addition to the anniversary sale, Sam Levitz Furniture also offers weekly specials flyers, featuring a selection of furniture items on sale. Customers can visit their nearest location to learn about the current sales from one of their trusted associates.
Sam Levitz Furniture works closely with manufacturers to find quality products and negotiate great prices, so they can pass those savings on to their customers. Low prices aren't the only way Sam Levitz Furniture makes purchasing easy - they also offer free shipping on qualified orders and easy financing options.
Customers can browse Sam Levitz Furniture's extensive selection of furniture online or visit one of their six locations in Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Vail, and Green Valley, AZ.
