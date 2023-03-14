Temprite Renews Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere
The ATMO Approved label is a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components.
Temprite has long been a believer that natural refrigerants are vital for the future health and well-being of our planet and its environment.”BRUSSELS , BELGIUM, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temprite, a U.S. manufacturer of oil management products for refrigeration systems, has renewed the Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions, and publisher of R744.com.
— Jim Nonnie, President, Temprite
Temprite was Initially granted the label last October.
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the “ATMO Approved” label last June as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Other companies that have been awarded the label include TEKO, M&M Carnot, Secon, Mayekawa Europe, Efficient Energy, Güntner, Zudek, Novum and SCM Frigo. Güntner, Secon, M&M Carnot, Zudek and TEKO have renewed their labels in 2023.
“Temprite has been a long-time believer in and supporter of ATMOsphere,” said Jim Nonnie, President, Temprite. “We recognize the publicity and exposure that being associated with ATMOsphere provides.”
The ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 (R744), hydrocarbons and ammonia (R717). In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, and company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.
“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
Temprite is a West Chicago, Illinois (U.S.)-based manufacturer of energy-efficient coalescent and conventional oil separators, as well as oil reservoirs, drier housings, liquid receivers, suction accumulators and other refrigerant oil management products. All products accommodate CO2 and hydrocarbons, and ammonia-compatible versions of many of its products can be made, if not already available.
The Temprite 130 Series of coalescent oil separators is designed specifically for transcritical CO2 systems in commercial and industrial applications. Replacing conventional oil separators with coalescent units can save retailers both energy and money, according to a report by U.S. component manufacturer Emerson Climate Technologies, and shared by Temprite.
The oil separators are CE-marked (complying with PED 2014/68/EU) and are UL-listed. ASME stamped units are available while CRN applications are in process. They are rated up to 140bar (2,030psig).
Temprite products are engineered and manufactured to enable improved refrigeration system thermal efficiency by minimizing oil and dirt in the system’s evaporator. This results in shorter compressor run times, reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption and providing the highest possible return on investment, the company says.
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
In regard to Temprite, one customer representative, Alessandro Silva, Senior Application Engineer, Bitzer US, commented that that Temprite’s CO2 coalescing oil separator technology “has resulted in less oil being carried through the system, leading to lower energy consumption, better temperatures, and improved system performance.”
Companies can apply for the label on the label’s webpage.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
- published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
- hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
- written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry; and
- sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
About ATMOsphere
For the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.
About Temprite
