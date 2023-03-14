Sun Siyam Resorts Announce an Action-Packed Easter Activity Programme

Sun Siyam Resorts luxury Maldivian properties have boosted their bespoke programme of private-island experiences to help holidaymakers make their Easter break eggs-tra special this year.

From exclusive salsa classes to player-hosted football camps, and memorable gala meals to Easter egg hunts, the family-friendly activities will ensure guests are the happiest of bunnies.

Siyam World – Esteban Cambiasso and Count Dracula Headline Easter Programme for Kickabouts, Salsa Steps and Monstrous Fun

Perfect for anyone who doesn’t like to put all their eggs in one basket while away, Siyam World is offering an energising range of experiences for visitors this Easter.

Knowing how luxury-seeking monsters visit Hotel Transylvania to get away from it all, the all-inclusive island resort will be transformed into a “World of Transylvania”. With an array of Easter-themed parties, egg hunts and fun family challenges to get their teeth into, guests of all ages will enjoy Papa Drac’s legendary hospitality whilst mingling with Mavis and all the film’s much-loved characters.

Visiting footballers will also strike it lucky this April, thanks to a special football camp with a distinctly Argentinian twist. Former Argentina star, Inter Milan star midfielder and Leicester City legend Esteban Cambiasso will be taking advantage of Siyam World’s FIFA-sized pitch to host a special kid-friendly football camp. “Cuchu” will be joined by fellow former international teammate Walter Samuel, who – as assistant coach for Argentina – helped lead his team to World Cup glory last year, ensuring young players score top tips from the very best.

For a different style of fancy footwork, Siyam World will also be welcoming another Latin American maestro, this time with a passion for the dancefloor. Fernando Sosa – one of the world’s leading salsa dancers who has danced his way to the top – will be on hand to help guests get into the swing of their holiday, with a mix of Salsa classes and Easter performances. In particular, the Puerto Rican number one will showcase his distinctive ‘Sosa style’, mixing the speed, precision and beauty of salsa with a blend of other influences, from Jazz to Hip Hop.

Siyam World Maldives is also hosting mind blowing performances by Carolina Karam a French and Lebanese singer and dancer.She made her debut after winning the Lebanese Latin Championship in 2011. She performed many live shows in Music in Beirut and participated in the Arabic version of Dancing with the stars for two consecutive years with a professional dancer’s team.

Book now and be WOW-ed by the great line up of amazing entertainment this Easter at Siyam World.

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi – Family Feasts at the Easter Wonder at Iru Fushi

Those keen to enjoy laid-back luxury fit for all the family will be spoiled for choice during their Easter holidays at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi (sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-iru-fushi)

From 6-10 April, the five-star resort will offer up an Easter-themed menu, which this year has been inspired by all-time favourite kids films. Guests of all ages will have the chance to interact with classic movie characters from Moana to Angry Birds as they partake in events sure to get them in the seasonal spirit, including a Treasure Hunt breakfast, Easter Egg hunt adventure, egg-decorating and the arrival of the Easter Bunny in the special Easter parade. The film fun continues by night too, when families are invited to grab a bean bag and tuck into complimentary popcorn as they enjoy an outdoor screening underneath the stars, set against the white sand backdrop of La Cremeria beach.

Those with a sweet tooth are in for a special treat too at The Spa by Thalgo France, with a chance to indulge in a Chocolate Cream Massage; a decadent family-friendly relaxation experience that is rounded off with chocolate-dipped strawberries and a delicious chocolate milkshake finale. Best of all, thanks to a special Easter offer, those seeking to truly unwind in style can enjoy two 90-minute massage treatments and get a third experience free.

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef – Celebrate Easter with Peter Rabbit and Friends

Rabbits are famously sociable creatures, so visitors to Sun Siyam Vilu Reef (sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-vilu-reef) will be in good company this Easter as the island resort transforms into an enchanting Peter Rabbit-themed paradise.

Feed your family’s imagination and live hoppily ever after in this charming Easter-themed colony, filled with lively characters from the classic Beatrix Potter tales, including Jemima Puddle-Duck, the Tailor of Gloucester and – of course – Peter himself. Once-in-a-lifetime events sure to make a splashwith your new fluffy friends will include a family pool party, special Easter egg hunt, and a sumptuous dining eggs-travaganza.

The special Easter package at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef includes complimentary Sunset Dolphin Cruise.

Sun Siyam Olhuveli – DJ Chris Metcalfe Gets the Easter Party Started

With regular musical guest stars, the Maldivian paradise of Sun Siyam Olhuveli is already known for throwing epic parties, and an upcoming visit from a globe-trotting DJ is set to raise the bar even further this spring.

From 24 to 26 March, DJ Chris Metcalfe will swap 7000-capacity venues for a more intimate island setting as he heads to the Indian Ocean to get people in the holiday spirit over a series of unforgettable evenings. A versatile performer with over 30 releases under his belt – and a star performer who regularly headlines some of the world’s most respected festivals and clubs, and has supported the likes of Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Fatboy Slim – is sure to wow guests with his upbeat style.