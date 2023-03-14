Macadamia Market: Increasing Demand for Certified Organic Macadamia-By PMI
Macadamia Market Analysis and Forecast by 2020-2030 Recent Trends, Consumption Regional Data, Investigation and Growth.COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The report " Macadamia Market, By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Product Type (In-shell and Kernel), By Form (Raw, Conventional, and Oil), By End-user (Household and Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.
The macadamia market is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for macadamia in the cosmetic industry is the major factor driving the growth of the global market. Also, due to its high nutrient content, it is extensively used in the production of cookies, desserts, cakes, chocolates, and other confectionery products. This, in turn, is projected to boost the growth of the global macadamia market throughout the forecast period.
Nevertheless, market players are also focusing on R&D to launch innovative and new products containing macadamia nuts because of its rich buttery flavor. For instance, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, a Japanese holding company has launched Macadamia Chocolate.
The companies are also striving to enter key international markets through acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships. For instance, Buderim Group, the Australian parent of rival macadamia nut producer MacFarms LLC acquires Royal Hawaiian Orchards macadamia brand, making it the largest retail marketer of branded macadamia nuts in the United States.
Key Highlights:
According to the Australian Macadamia Society in 2018, the industry has about 6 million trees covering an area of 16,000 hectares varying in tree ages, with approximately 850 macadamia growers which supports the production of macadamia nuts in Australia. The country has approximately 70% of the world macadamia production is and it has also been involved in the trade of the crop by exporting to more than 40 countries, worldwide.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented based on nature, product type, form, and region.
By nature, the target market is segmented into organic and conventional
By product type, the global market is classified into In-shell and kernel
By form, the target market is bifurcated into raw, conventional, and oil
By end-user, the target market is segmented into household and industrial
By region, in 2017, Asia Pacific appeared as a primary region for macadamia nuts demand and it estimated for over 26% share of total revenue generated in 2017. The growth is mainly attributed due to growing health awareness and increasing consumption of dried nuts and fruits through diet in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Further, high disposable income along with increasing population expected to propel the demand for macadamia market in the Asia Pacific.
Request sample copy of Macadamia Market:
Links: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4049
The prominent player operating in the Macadamia market includes:
Macadamias ,Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company, Kenya Nut Company Ltd., Royal Macadamia (Pty) Ltd., Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd., MWT Foods Australia, Wondaree Macadamias, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp., and MacFarms.
Related Report:
Frozen Fruits and Nuts Market
By Product (Citrus Fruits, Red Fruits & Berries, and Tropical Fruits), By Application (Confectionery & Bakery, Jams & Preserves, Fruit-Based Beverages, Dairy, and Others), By Technique (Freeze Drying, and IQF (Individual Quick Freezing)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Ketogenic Diet Food Market
By Product Type (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks (Nuts and Seeds, Meat and Poultry), Dairy, and Other Product Type (Meals, Sauces and Condiments, Sweeteners, and Dark Chocolate), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube