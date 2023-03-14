Cairo: Morocco Takes Part in 159th Session of Council of League of Arab States at FMs Level

MOROCCO, March 14 - The 159th session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of foreign ministers began, Wednesday, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.

Morocco is represented at this meeting by a delegation composed of the Ambassador of the Kingdom to Egypt and its permanent representative to the Arab League, Ahmed Tazi, the Director of Mashreq, Gulf and Arab and Islamic organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Fouad Akhrif, and the head of division of Arab and Islamic organizations at the said Ministry, Abdelali Al-Jahed.

Chaired by Egypt, the meeting will address several political, economic, social, legal, financial and administrative issues.

The Palestinian question tops the agenda of this meeting. In this regard, discussions will include the development of the Arab-Israeli conflict, the implementation of the Arab Peace Initiative, Israeli developments and violations in the occupied city of Al-Quds, Arab water security and the theft of water by Israel in the occupied Arab territories, and the occupied Syrian Arab Golan.

The meeting will discuss the activation of the joint Arab action and the draft agenda of the 32nd ordinary session of the Arab Summit, which will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The event will also focus on Arab affairs and national security, including a peaceful solution to the Libyan-Egyptian border dispute and the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, as well as an Iraqi memorandum on supporting Iraq's rights to preserve the water resources of the Tigris and Euphrates basins.

MAP: 08 March 2023