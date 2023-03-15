Artmajeur Logo IA (2022) Painting by Laure Bollinger Artmajeur Gallery Artworks

Artmajeur.com, one of the world's largest online galleries just banned Crawlers from conducting AI machine learning in order to protect artists' creative rights

While fully acknowledging the importance of AI technology in the art business, I am committed to protecting our artists by preventing unauthorized use of their unique artworks” — Samuel Charmetant - Artmajeur CEO

MONTPELLIER, OCCITANIE, FRANCE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crawlers use online art galleries like Artmajeur to do machine learning so that they can offer services like AI-based image generation. Artists didn't agree to this, and they don't get anything out of it. Considering that there are currently no rules about machine learning, AI-generated images, or who owns the rights to them, Artmajeur has decided to stop crawlers from using Machine Learning on its entire platform.

Being a platform dedicated to showcasing creators' work, Artmajeur recognizes the significance of preserving their intellectual property and creative rights. As a result, we have decided to discontinue allowing crawlers to do machine learning on our website. The ultimate goal of this decision is to protect our artists' work and ensure that their labor is not exploited for the benefit of others.

Artmajeur Gallery actively advocates the proper evolution of artificial intelligence while protecting artists' rights. It was a difficult decision to no longer allow crawlers to perform machine learning on our website. We recognize that there are huge benefits to machine learning in the digital world, as well as compelling reasons to crawl websites. But, the potential harm is simply too great to ignore.

Samuel Charmetant - Artmajeur CEO:

"I am told the use of AI technologies comes with great promises to make the world a better place. However, we at Artmajeur are committed to protecting our artists and their unique works. I am determined to fight against the theft of their artwork by crawlers who steal their content."

Artists devote a significant amount of time, effort, and emotion to their work. Every piece is a manifestation of their unique point of view and artistic vision. When this work is shared on Artmajeur, it is done with the expectation that it will be seen and appreciated by others. But, without the artist's permission, it is not intended to be taken and used for other purposes.

Crawlers who scan our website for data may steal images, writing, and other submitted work from artists. The content can then be used for a variety of purposes, including generating new content for a commercial gain. The fact that artists are frequently unaware that their work has been used in this manner can result in missed opportunities and lost profits.

We are actively preserving our artists' intellectual property rights by no longer allowing crawlers to perform machine learning on our website. Our decision is consistent with our commitment to provide artists with a safe and supportive environment in which to display their work and interact with other members of the art world. We acknowledge that this decision may have an impact on people who employ machine learning for legitimate purposes. Yet, we believe that protecting our artists' creative rights exceeds any potential downsides by a large degree. We invite anyone who is interested in using our website for study or other reasons to contact us so that we can discuss their needs.

We look forward to continuing to provide safe and responsible support to the artistic community.

