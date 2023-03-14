Submit Release
e-Campus maintenance scheduled March 17-20

March 14, 2023

Please note that Student e-Campus, Human Resources e-Campus and Financials e-Campus will be down for scheduled upgrades and maintenance beginning Friday, March 17, at 3 p.m. The system will be down through the weekend.

The system is expected to be back online by 8 a.m. on Monday, March 20. Please plan accordingly.

It is recommended that all users clear their browser cache prior to logging into the system. Should you need additional assistance, please contact the IT Service Desk at (401) 874-HELP or (401) 874-4357, or via e-mail at helpdesk@uri.edu.

Thank you.

