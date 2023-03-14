Blood Purification Equipment Market Predicted to Reach USD 5,502.8 Million by 2027 at 4.0% CAGR | The Insight Partners

The Blood Purification Equipment Market research report gives you an extensive overview of industry share, growth, demand, size, and top companies analysis.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled ‘‘Blood Purification Equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, End User and Geography. The global blood purification equipment market is expected to reach US$ 5,502.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,881.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019-2027. The market is likely to grow due to increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, technological advancements in hemodialysis and rising adoption of home based healthcare. However, the factors such as high cost of blood purification and complications associated with blood purification are likely to restrict the growth of market during the forecast period.

Blood purification equipment work similar to the dialysis equipment. These equipment use thin fibers to capture and remove viruses and filters the blood. The equipment requires the drawing of blood through an artery, which is sent through a tube into the equipment, then back into the body.

The global blood purification equipment market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic. The COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The COVID-19 crisis has overburdened public health systems in many countries and highlighted the strong need for sustainable investment in health systems. As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the healthcare industry is expected to see a drop in growth.

The life sciences segment thrives due to increased demand for invitro diagnostic products and rising research and development activities worldwide. However, the medical technologies and imaging segment is witnessing drop in sales due to a smaller number of surgeries being carried out and delayed or prolonged equipment procurement. Additionally, virtual consultations by healthcare professionals are expected to become the mainstream care delivery model post-pandemic. With telehealth transforming care delivery, digital health will continue to thrive in coming years. In addition, disrupted clinical trials and the subsequent delay in drug launches is also expected to pave the way for entirely virtual trials in the future. New technologies such as mRNA is expected to emerge and shift the pharmaceutical industry and market is also expected to witness more vertical integration and joint ventures in coming years.

Global blood purification equipment market was segmented by product, and end user. The market based on product segment is classified as hemodialysis device, blood filtration device, continuous renal replacement therapy (crrt) device, hemoperfusion device, plasma exchange device. Based on the end user segment the market is classified as medical centre, hospitals, and others

The report segments the global blood purification equipment market as follows:

Global Blood Purification Equipment Market – By Product

Hemodialysis Device

Blood Filtration Device

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Device

Hemoperfusion Device

Plasma Exchange Device

Global Blood Purification Equipment Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

