Sodium Silicate Market is estimated to be US$ 9370.78 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.7% - BY PMI
Sodium Silicate Market, By Form (Solid Sodium Silicate and Liquid Sodium Silicate), By - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sodium silicate, also known as water glass, is a versatile compound used in various industrial applications, including detergents, paper and pulp production, construction materials, and water treatment. The global sodium silicate market has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years due to the increasing demand from these end-use industries. Factors driving the growth of the market include the expansion of construction activities, the growing demand for detergents and soaps, and the increasing use of sodium silicate in water treatment processes. However, the market growth is also hindered by factors such as the availability of substitutes and the fluctuating prices of raw materials. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from emerging economies and the shift towards sustainable production methods.
Sodium Silicate Market Segmentation:
• Form: Sodium silicate is available in different forms such as liquid and powder.
• Application: The primary applications of sodium silicate include detergents, paper and pulp production, construction materials, water treatment, metal casting, and others.
• End-use industry: Sodium silicate is used in several industries, including automotive, construction, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.
• Grade: Sodium silicate can be classified into different grades based on its composition, such as the ratio of silica to sodium oxide.
• Region: The sodium silicate market can also be segmented based on geography, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
• Production method: Sodium silicate can be produced using several methods, including the wet process and the dry process.
• Distribution channel: The sodium silicate market can be segmented based on the distribution channel, including direct sales, distributors, and online channels.
Sodium Silicate Market by Covid-19 –
The COVID-19 pandemic has a negative impact on the sodium silicate market because it forced cross-country lockdowns and societal segregation policies, which negatively affected the mash and paper industry. Working revenue has decreased by about 10% for the mashing industry, and the global market for paper and wood products has shrunk by about 2% to 4%. However, the increased demand for hygiene products like cleansers, sanitizers, and tissue paper as a result of the pandemic has given cleaner manufacturers more chances, which has boosted the demand for sodium silicate.
Key Players:
• PQ Corporation
• CIECH Group
• Nippon Light Metal Co., Ltd.
• American Elements
• BASF SE
• Occidental Petroleum Corporation
• PPG Industries Inc.
• Merck Millipore Limited
• Tokuyama Corporation
• Evonik Industries AG.
Sodium Silicate Market Overview:
• Sodium silicate, also known as water glass, is a versatile compound used in various industrial applications, including detergents, paper and pulp production, construction materials, and water treatment. The global sodium silicate market has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years due to the increasing demand from these end-use industries.
• The market is primarily driven by the expansion of construction activities, particularly in emerging economies, where there is a growing need for affordable housing and infrastructure development. Additionally, the growing demand for detergents and soaps, particularly in developing countries, is also driving the growth of the market.
• However, the market growth is also hindered by factors such as the availability of substitutes and the fluctuating prices of raw materials. The availability of substitutes such as zeolites and phosphates, particularly in the detergent industry, may limit the growth of the market.
• The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from emerging economies and the shift towards sustainable production methods. Companies are investing in sustainable production methods, such as using green energy sources and recycling waste materials, to reduce their carbon footprint and meet the growing demand for sustainable products.
• Geographically, Asia Pacific is the largest market for sodium silicate, driven by the growing demand from end-use industries such as construction, detergents, and paper and pulp production. North America and Europe are also significant markets, driven by the growing demand from the automotive and construction industries.
