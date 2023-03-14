Namti Spa to use Ancient Ayurvedic Practices to Modern-day Spa Treatments
Namti Spa Logo
Namti Spa Combines Ancient Ayurvedic Practices with Modern-day Spa Treatments for Ultimate Relaxation and WellnessSEDONA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Namti Spa, Sedona's premier wellness destination for massage, acupuncture, facials, and dermaplaning, is proud to announce the introduction of Ayurvedic massage to its range of services.
Namti Spa has been serving the Sedona community since 2000, and its team of expert therapists has always been dedicated to providing a personalized and holistic approach to wellness. With the addition of Ayurvedic massage, Namti Spa is taking its commitment to whole-body healing to the next level.
Ayurvedic massage is an ancient healing practice that originated in India and is based on the principles of Ayurveda, a traditional system of medicine that emphasizes the interconnectedness of the mind, body, and spirit. Ayurvedic massage involves the use of specific oils, herbal extracts, and massage techniques tailored to the individual's unique constitution and imbalances.
At Namti Spa, clients can choose from a variety of Ayurvedic massage treatments, including Abhyanga, Shirodhara, and Marma Point massage. These treatments aim to balance the doshas, or energies, within the body, promoting relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being.
In addition to Ayurvedic massage, Namti Spa offers a range of other Ayurvedic services, including body wraps, facials, and personalized wellness plans. The spa's expert therapists work with each client to create a customized plan that incorporates diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes, as well as Ayurvedic practices such as self-massage and herbal remedies.
With its commitment to holistic healing and personalized care, Namti Spa is the perfect destination for anyone seeking a deeper level of relaxation and rejuvenation. Book your Ayurvedic massage in Sedona today and experience the transformative power of this ancient healing practice.
About Namti Spa:
Namti Spa has been serving Sedona since 2000 and is the premier wellness destination for massage, acupuncture, facials, and dermaplaning. Located in the heart of Sedona's West Sedona district, Namti Spa offers a tranquil and serene environment for clients to unwind and relax. The spa's team of experienced and licensed therapists provides personalized service and attention to each client, ensuring a rejuvenating and memorable experience.
+1 928-282-7737
Jeff McGrath
Namti Spa
info@namti.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other