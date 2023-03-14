Mike Hodgson interview at PDAC

/EIN News/ -- For immediate release

14 March 2023

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

PDAC Interview

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, attended the Prospectors Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”) which took place 5 to 8 March in Toronto.

PDAC provides the opportunity for management to present its plans to a wide range of institutional and retail investors. During the conference Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, was interviewed by the International Investment Forum. This interview can be accessed using the following link: https://youtu.be/i7yetcIwpNw

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621 Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692 Email: contact@serabigold.com Website: www.serabigold.com Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396 Peel Hunt LLP

Joint UK Broker Ross Allister / Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000 Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint UK Broker Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868 Camarco

Financial PR Gordon Poole / Emily Hall Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

A copy of this announcement is available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold

ENDS