Mike Hodgson interview at PDAC

14 March 2023

Serabi Gold Plc 
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, attended the Prospectors Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”) which took place 5 to 8 March in Toronto.

PDAC provides the opportunity for management to present its plans to a wide range of institutional and retail investors. During the conference Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, was interviewed by the International Investment Forum. This interview can be accessed using the following link: https://youtu.be/i7yetcIwpNw

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc  
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
   
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
   
Email: contact@serabigold.com  
Website: www.serabigold.com  
   
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser		  
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
   
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker		  
Ross Allister / Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
   
Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker		  
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
   
Camarco        
Financial PR		  
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

A copy of this announcement is available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold

ENDS


