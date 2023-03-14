Methanol Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2022-2032- BY PMI
[PDF, Page 167] Methanol Market, By Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal, and Oil), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Paints, Solvents, ), By DerivativesCOVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Methanol Market accounted for US$ 3.45 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.77 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.30%. Methanol fuel is an alternate biofuel for combustion and other engines, either together with gasoline or independently. Methanol is a smaller amount expensive to supply sustainably than ethanol fuel, although it's generally more toxic and has lower energy density. For optimizing engine performance and fuel availability, however, a mix of ethanol, methanol and petroleum is probably going to be preferable to using any of those alone. Methanol could also be made up of hydrocarbon or renewable resources, especially gas and biomass respectively. It also can be synthesized from carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Methanol fuel is currently employed by racing cars in many countries but has not seen widespread use otherwise.
Segmentation:
Methanol Market has been segmented on the basis of feedstock, applications, derivatives and region.
On the basis of feedstock, the target market has been sub-segmented as natural gas, coal, and oil. On the basis of applications, the global methanol market is divided into pharmaceutical, automotive, paints, solvents, and packaging. On the basis of derivatives, the target market is sub-segmented into formaldehyde, dimethyl ether, gasoline, chloromethane, MTBE/TAME, acetic acid.
Regional Insights:
On the basis of region, the target market is sub segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific methanol market is expected to account for major revenue share as compared to that of other regions. This can be attributed to rapid growth in end-use verticals, increasing production of methanol availability of labor, and increased consumers demand in the countries of the region especially in the China and India. China alone produces large amount of the world's methanol, and utilizes this fuel for transport.
Key Players:
• Methanex corporation
• Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd
• SABIC
• PETRONAS chemicals Group Berhad
• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV
• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.
• Simalin Chemical Industries Limited
• Solventis
• Celanese Corporation
• Antig Technology Co. Ltd.
• China XLX Fertilizer Ltd.
Methanol Overview:
The simplest alcohol is methanol, which is light, colorless, flammable, volatile, and has a pronounced alcoholic odor. It is also known as methyl alcohol or methyl hydrate. Methanol is used as an industrial fuel, solvent, and for a variety of other purposes in the industrial industry. Additionally, it plays a significant role in the paints and coatings, automobile, pharmaceutical, electronics, and insulation industries.
COVID-19 Impact on Global Methanol Market:
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a number of uncertainties that have resulted in significant economic losses as many businesses around the globe came to a standstill. Due to supply chain disruptions, the closing of manufacturing facilities, and a global economic slowdown, this has ultimately reduced the market for methanol. Additionally, significant methanol-producing nations like the U.S. and China were subject to import-export restrictions. For instance, a number of nations mandated the sanitization of products imported from China. Additionally, the construction and automotive industries were most negatively impacted in terms of sales and the acquisition of new projects, which greatly decreased the demand for methanol. For instance, in the construction industry, a number of construction projects were delayed or abandoned because of a lack of labor, raw materials, and workers, as well as travel limitations and worker fear of the COVID-19 virus. Similar to this, methanol is used in spark-ignition engines in the car industry. The pandemic has, however, hampered the market share for methanol due to disruptions in China's exports of automotive components as well as the closure of automotive assembly and manufacturing facilities. However, the Indian government launched a new plan in October 2021 to create methanol from coal using coal-to-liquid technology. West Bengal has started the first project using coal-to-liquid technology. In addition, Sonapur, a town close to Asansol in West Bengal, has created the second coal-to-liquid methanol generation project.
Market Preview:
o Executive Summary
o Key Findings—Global Outlook for Methanol Strategies
o Key Questions this Study will Answer
- By Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal, and Oil)
- By Application (Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Paints, Solvents, and Packaging)
- By Derivatives (Formaldehyde, Dimethyl Ether, Gasoline, Chloromethane, MTBE/TAME, and Acetic Acid)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa)
o Opportunity Map Analysis
o Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
o Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
o DR Impact Analysis
o PEST Analysis
o Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
o Opportunity Orbit
o Overview
o Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
o Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
o Regional Trends
o Market Investment Feasibility Index
o Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
Regional Analysis
o Regional Revenue Analysis
o Regional By segment Analysis
o Reasons for regional growth
o Key Player of particular region
o Countries Include in the report:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, South Korea, China, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East)
Methanol Market Possibilities for Growth:
Increasing demand for petrochemicals: Methanol is a key raw material for the production of various petrochemicals, including formaldehyde, acetic acid, and olefins. The growing demand for these chemicals in various industries, including automotive, construction, and packaging, is expected to drive the growth of the methanol market.
Growing demand for alternative fuels: Methanol is also used as an alternative fuel in various industries, including transportation and power generation. The increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy sources is expected to drive the demand for methanol as an alternative fuel.
Increasing use in the automotive industry: Methanol is used as a fuel additive and as a component in the production of biodiesel. The growing demand for biodiesel and the increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions in the automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the methanol market.
Technological advancements: The development of new technologies for the production of methanol, including renewable methanol, is expected to create new opportunities for market growth.
Growing demand from emerging economies: The increasing demand for methanol from emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, is expected to drive the growth of the methanol market.
