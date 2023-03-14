Using Near Me, San Jose Residents Find Quality Roofing Companies

Near Me Business Directory

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choosing from multiple roofing companies can be challenging without proper knowledge and understanding of the roofing requirements. Roof replacement can be expensive in San Jose (from $5,500 to $32,900), so selecting an expert roofer can make all the difference. An honest and experienced roofer will try their best to repair a damaged roof rather than recommend a roof replacement without inspection. In addition, professional roofers have some general characteristics like upfront pricing, free or paid roof inspection, proper licensing and insurance coverage, and a team of certified and skilled technicians. These attributes, BBB accreditation, and good customer reviews indicate a quality San Jose roofing company Here are some of the most highly rated and high-quality roofing contractors in San Jose , as many homeowners and businesses recommend.With over 15 years of experience and the ability to handle small or big roofing projects, Top Tier Roofing Company is a preferred contractor for composition, tile, and wood shake roofing. It is a family-owned business providing free roof inspection and cost estimates, helping homeowners choose a roofing service and materials that fit their budget and style.Rosetta Roofing has been a licensed and insured roofing company since 1988, offering installation and repair services for wood shakes, composition shingles, light or heavyweight tile, single-ply roofing, and copper or metal standing seam. It is also a certified installer for many premium roofing manufacturers, including GAF, CertainTeed, and Owens Corning.Clean Roofing is a reputable San Francisco Bay Area roofing contractor. The company's personnel undergo frequent training and workshop sessions to deliver exceptional new roofing and customer service. As a result, its technicians have various prestigious certifications, such as GAF Master Elite, GAF Certified Green Roofer, and CertainTeed Master Shingle Applicator.Many industrial and commercial roofing customers prefer one of the oldest companies in Santa Clara Valley, California Roofing Co Inc. It offers competitive pricing and quality roofing work and is considered an expert in single-ply roofing system installation. Over the years, it has provided roofing services for many Fortune 500 companies, including P&G, Tesla, and eBay.Westshore Roofing Inc. is a GAF Master Elite Roofer and a recipient of the CertainTeed Governors Award and is known for its professional roofing and customer-centric approach. It has an experienced team of certified technicians, offering affordable and energy-efficient roofing systems across San Jose and the Bay Area.Eastman Roofing & Waterproofing has a reputation for roofing done the right first time at the right price. Eastman delivers a thorough assessment and written quote with choices to satisfy roofing demands when hired to replace or waterproof a roofing system.Unlike other roofing providers, ALL Roofing Materials is a wholesale distributor of roofing materials, serving roofing contractors, businesses, and homeowners. Its product inventory includes various roofing replacement and construction products, such as metal, tile, shake, and waterproofing items.Alex Gutter specializes in repairing and replacing commercial and residential gutter systems. It provides competitive pricing, quality workmanship, and dependable gutters that are safe, durable, and effective. Having a well-maintained roof and gutter system does more than boost curb appeal; it also shields residents from dangerous weather and other elements.Los Gatos Roofing is an expert, Certainteed, and Owens Corning certified roofer in Santa Clara County. It offers one of the most comprehensive warranties for asphalt composition shingles and specializes in concrete and clay tile, wood shakes, and cedar shingles.Many San Jose residents trust IQV Construction & Roofing for the most complex reconstruction projects, including multi-family housing, renovation, roofing, and repair services. Many San Jose residents trust IQV Construction & Roofing for the most complex reconstruction projects, including multi-family housing, renovation, roofing, and repair services. It is a full-service contractor with over ten years of experience in exterior (siding, framing, beams, etc.), interior renovations (bathrooms, kitchens, etc.), and quality roofing. Near Me allows for the perfect blend of Promoted, Paid, and Free listings, enabling businesses to boost their online visibility without spending big on online ad campaigns. While people can easily search for and identify a relevant service provider, companies benefit from being discovered by a high-conversion customer demographic. Premium listing owners on Near Me get a dedicated business page that publishes detailed services, provides updated business info and offers the space to showcase product/service/on-site images and grab the top spot on Near Me's search result pages. Claiming a spot on the Near Me business page is very easy.

