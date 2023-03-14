Hub Motor for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market | Increasing hub motor technology to be a key trend - Market.us

The development of more advanced hub motor designs, such as the high-performance hub motor recently launched by German automotive supplier Schaeffler.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The global market for hub motors for electric vehicles (EVs) is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient transportation. Hub motors are electric motors that are integrated into the wheels of EVs, which eliminates the need for a separate drivetrain and allows for a simpler and more efficient power transmission system.

The demand for hub motors for EVs is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years due to the increasing adoption of EVs worldwide. In addition, technological advancements in hub motor design are leading to increased efficiency and range for EVs.

The largest market for hub motors for EVs is currently Asia Pacific, which is home to several major EV manufacturers including Tesla, BYD, and Nissan. The fastest-growing market is expected to be North America, due to increasing government support for EVs and a growing demand for sustainable transportation options.

👉 Market Evaluation:

According to a recent report by Market.us, the global hub motor market for EVs is expected to grow from USD 7.93 billion in 2020 to USD 31.89 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

- Hub motors for EVs offer several advantages over traditional drivetrains, including improved efficiency, reduced weight, and lower maintenance costs.

- The market for hub motors is being driven by government regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions, as well as increasing consumer demand for sustainable transportation options

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Government regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions
Increasing consumer demand for sustainable transportation options
Technological advancements in hub motor design

Restraints:

High initial cost of EVs
Limited availability of charging infrastructure in some regions
Limited driving range compared to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles

Opportunities:

Growing demand for hub motors in emerging markets such as India and China
Increasing investment in charging infrastructure and battery technology
Potential for hub motor technology to be used in other types of vehicles, such as e-bikes and e-scooters

Challenges:

Intense competition in the market
Limited consumer awareness of the benefits of EVs and hub motors
Difficulty in scaling production to meet growing demand

Key Market Segments
Type

by Cooling Type
Water Cooled
Air Cooled
by Torque
Less than 700 Nm
More than 700 Nm

Application

Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles

Key Market Players included in the report:

Protean Electric
Ziehl-Abegg
Schaeffler Technologies
ZF Friedrichshafen
Elaphe
Heinzmann GmbH
TM4
Evans Electric
Siemens
Kolektor
Printed Motor Works
NSK
NTN Corporation
GEM Motors
e-Traction
Hyundai Mobis
YASA Limited

Recent Development:

In 2021, German automotive supplier Schaeffler announced the launch of a new high-performance hub motor for EVs, which is designed to be more compact and efficient than previous models. The company also announced plans to increase its production capacity for hub motors to meet growing demand.

FAQs:

Q: What are hub motors for EVs?
A: Hub motors are electric motors that are integrated into the wheels of EVs, which eliminates the need for a separate drivetrain and allows for a simpler and more efficient power transmission system.

Q: Why are hub motors important for EVs?
A: Hub motors offer several advantages over traditional drivetrains, including improved efficiency, reduced weight, and lower maintenance costs.

Q: What is driving the market for hub motors for EVs?
A: The market is being driven by government regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions, as well as increasing consumer demand for sustainable transportation options.

